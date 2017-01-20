Penguins overwhelm 'high school' Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh's four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday.

Carolina had been the league's best home team since Nov. 14, entering the game 14-1-1 at PNC Arena since then. Center Jordan Staal said the Penguins made the Hurricanes "look like a high school team."

Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh got its first consecutive road victories since early December.

Viktor Stalberg scored and Cam Ward — making his 21st straight start — had 34 saves for Carolina. Ward also got a roughing penalty for punching Penguins wing Patric Hornqvist while Hornqvist was down on the ice immediately following Malkin's goal in the third.

Game highlights: Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 win over the host Bruins. … Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal 4:34 into overtime and the host Sabres rallied for a 3-2 win over the Red Wings. … Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored power-play goals during a major penalty in the third and the Canadiens beat the host Devils 3-1.