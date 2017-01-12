Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Rose back in Garden, defeats former team

  • Times wires

Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:37pm

    NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah had big games against their former team, and the Knicks beat the short-handed Bulls 104-89 Thursday night.

    Rose scored 17 in his return to Madison Square Garden after skipping the last game there Monday when he returned to Chicago to deal with a family emergency. The team fined Rose $200,000 for leaving without permission, the New York Post reported.

    Noah finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas had a season-high 19.

    The Knicks bounced back from a loss at the buzzer in Philadelphia on Wednesday to win for the first time this season on the second night of back-to-back games.

    Dwyane Wade scored 22 for the Bulls, who were missing star swingman Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, all because of illness.

    Game Highlights: Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 and the visiting Pelicans beat the Nets 104-95. … Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Nuggets ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 win over the Pacers in London.

