Rose back in Garden, defeats former team

NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah had big games against their former team, and the Knicks beat the short-handed Bulls 104-89 Thursday night.

Rose scored 17 in his return to Madison Square Garden after skipping the last game there Monday when he returned to Chicago to deal with a family emergency. The team fined Rose $200,000 for leaving without permission, the New York Post reported.

Noah finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas had a season-high 19.

The Knicks bounced back from a loss at the buzzer in Philadelphia on Wednesday to win for the first time this season on the second night of back-to-back games.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 for the Bulls, who were missing star swingman Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, all because of illness.

