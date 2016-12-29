RG3 cleared for one more start with Browns

CLEVELAND — Robert Griffin III can finish what he started.

The Browns quarterback was cleared from concussion protocol and will start Sunday at Pittsburgh in the season finale.

Griffin was checked by an independent neurologist — the last step in the NFL's procedure on head injuries — and practiced as the Browns prepared to face a Steelers team that has locked up a playoff spot and will rest several starters, including stars Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Coach Hue Jackson said that as long as Griffin doesn't have setbacks, he'll make this fourth straight start.

"Looked good," Jackson said after Thursday's workout. "Looked like Robert."

Griffin suffered the concussion in the fourth quarter Saturday against San Diego and was replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, who finished the Browns' 20-17 win, their first of the season.

Griffin has made three straight starts after missing 11 weeks with a broken left shoulder suffered in the season opener Sept. 11. Griffin has shown improvement in each game but has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

Jackson has been pleased with Griffin's progress and would like to see more before deciding if the 26-year-old can be Cleveland's starter going forward.

The Browns signed Griffin to a two-year, $15 million free agent contract in the spring. They can void the second season by not paying a $750,000 roster bonus due in March.

The Browns also have a decision to make on quarterback Josh McCown, 37, who has one year left on his three-year deal. the former Buc said he plans to play next year. Jackson said he has the "utmost respect" for McCown, but the veteran's age means his future will be discussed after the season.

Dolphins' Tannehill at practice: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sidelined since Week 14 with a strained MCL and ACL, returned to the practice field and threw passes on the side, but he didn't take part in team drills. He won't play Sunday against the Patriots, but he could return for the playoffs. The Dolphins have gone 2-0 with Matt Moore filling in for Tannehill. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will rejoin the lineup "when I feel comfortable with what the doctors are telling me — that we're not going to have any kind of injury that could prevent him from hurting his chances to play next year. We're going to be very smart."

Bengals: Coach Marvin Lewis, out of the playoffs for the first time in five years and closing out his first losing season since 2010, said he'll be back next year.

Bills: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, already ruled out Sunday because of what interim coach Anthony Lynn called "a business decision," is scheduled to see doctors to determine if he needs core muscle or sports hernia surgery, reports said. Lynn said Taylor was given a veteran's day off from practice Thursday after fully participating Wednesday with a listed groin injury. Taylor declined to speak to reporters after practice Wednesday.