Westbrook puts up 18th triple double in victory

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook posted his 18th triple double of the season, and the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 103-95 Wednesday night.

Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the 55th triple double of his career. He already has matched his triple double total from last season less than halfway through this one, and last season's total was the most for any player since Magic Johnson had 18 during the 1981-82 season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Thunder, which won its third straight and avenged its worst loss of the season. Oklahoma City lost 114-80 on Dec. 29 in Memphis, a game in which Westbrook was ejected.

Mike Conley scored 22, and Zach Randolph and former Gator Chandler Parsons each scored 14 for the Grizzlies.

The Thunder led 55-44 at halftime, but Memphis pulled to 59-58 midway through the third. Westbrook got his 10th assist on a pass to Oladipo for a 3-pointer as the Thunder tried to regain its footing. Oklahoma City closed the quarter strong and led 75-67 heading into the fourth.

Westbrook clinched his triple double when he snagged his 10th rebound on a missed free throw in the fourth.

Game Highlights: Andrew Wiggins scored 28, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 and 18 rebounds to help the host Timberwolves end the Rockets' nine-game winning streak 119-105. James Harden scored 33 and had 12 assists for Houston. … T.J. McConnell hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to give the host 76ers a 98-97 victory over the Knicks. Derrick Rose returned from a one-game hiatus and scored 25 for New York. … Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 in the fourth quarter and the host Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Wizards.

Around the League: Blake Griffin is on track to return to the Clippers, likely later this month, after having right knee surgery, said coach Doc Rivers.