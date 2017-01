Seahawks rally, get No. 3 seed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle rallied from an early 11-point deficit. The NFC West champion Seahawks head to the playoffs as the third seed in the NFC. Next week they will host the Lions, who lost at home to the Packers on Sunday night. The 49ers started fast with touchdowns on two of their first three drives, but they were outgained 366-99 over the final three quarters.



25



23