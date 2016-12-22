Eagles spoil things for Giants but clinch top seed for Cowboys

Running back Darren Sproles, right, is congratulated after giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead over the Giants in the first quarter.

PHILADELPHIA — The Giants will have to wait a while to possibly make the playoffs.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins had the second two-interception game of his eight-year career, returning one for a touchdown, and the Eagles snapped a five-game slide by beating the Giants 24-19 Thursday night. The loss handed Dallas the NFC East title and homefield advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

It also put the Giants in a more difficult spot for ending their four-season playoff drought. They still own the top wild-card position heading into their finale at Washington.

New York can still get in this weekend if Detroit, Green Bay, Tampa Bay or Atlanta loses.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to former Berkeley Prep star Nelson Agholor, then returned from being examined for a concussion in the fourth quarter to guide a drive that led to Caleb Sturgis' 41-yard field goal. After New York's Robbie Gould made his fourth field goal, Philadelphia held on downs with just under two minutes remaining.

SHERMAN SURPRISES COACH: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was surprised by the combative comments of cornerback Richard Sherman this week. Carroll said he believed Sherman would have expressed remorse or apologized for his sideline outburst in the Dec. 15 game against Los Angeles. Sherman yelled at Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the decision to have Russell Wilson throw a pass from the 1-yard line that was nearly intercepted. During his weekly availability Tuesday, Sherman did not back down from his stance and offered no apologies. Sherman also threatened to "ruin" the career of a radio reporter as he left the room, a comment he later apologized for on Twitter. "I was a little surprised. I just think, like he said, you guys got after him pretty good and it got to him a little bit and didn't really maybe get everything out in the way that he wanted to," Carroll said.

Falcons' Jones to return: All-Pro Julio Jones, who missed the past two games with a sprained toe, will play Saturday against the Panthers, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. Jones leads the league in receiving yards with 1,253 and receptions of 20 yards or more (29).

Newton: Keep Kuechly OUT: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said it makes no sense to play All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly the rest of the season after his second concussion in two years. Newton said that with Carolina's chances of making the playoffs being "minimal," Kuechly should rest and prepare for future seasons when the club has a realistic chance to make the postseason. The Panthers host the Falcons on Saturday and close the regular season against the Bucs on Jan. 1.

Floyd tries to move forward: Patriots receiver Michael Floyd said he's trying to learn from his mistakes after an arrest on charges of driving under the influence this month that led to him being waived by the Cardinals. In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by New England, Floyd said he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz., in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level measured at .217; the limit at which a person is assumed to be impaired in Arizona is 0.08. "I think in life, everyone makes mistakes. And I think right now it's about learning from that mistake," said Floyd, 27, who also had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame.

Browns: Former UF cornerback Joe Haden said he will have surgery soon after the season finale to repair the two groin injuries he had played with this season.

Giants: Receiver Odell Beckham said he was fined $18,000 by the league for wearing unapproved cleats honoring late NBA reporter Craig Sager, who died of cancer last week. Beckham planned to auction off the cleats for Sager's charity.

Rams: Rookie QB Jared Goff is expected to start Saturday after clearing the concussion protocol.