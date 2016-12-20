Seahawks' Sherman defends blowup

Richard Sherman says the locker room can handle his questioning of the team’s play-calling.

RENTON, Wash. — Richard Sherman is standing firm on his belief that his sideline outburst last week was justified.

He also believes the dynamic of the Seattle locker room is such that the Seahawks can handle Sherman's open questioning of the offensive play calling.

"Sometimes things need to happen like that," Sherman said. "People need something to talk about this week so you're going to talk about that. It worked out. The way our team works it worked out fine and we'll move forward."

Sherman remained adamant Tuesday that yelling in the direction of coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was not out of line in Thursday's 24-3 win over the Rams. Sherman was angered by the decision to pass the ball on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a throw that was intended for tight end Jimmy Graham and was nearly intercepted. He was seen on the sideline screaming toward Carroll and Bevell and had to be pulled away and calmed down by teammates.

Seattle scored two plays later on a pass from Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, but that didn't stop Sherman from expressing his displeasure after the game and even invoking memories of Seattle's Super Bowl loss to New England and Wilson's infamous interception thrown from the 1-yard line in the closing seconds.

Even after a meeting with Carroll on Friday, which Sherman described as productive, he said his actions were not out of line.

"What's our rule? Protect the team. Protect the team," Sherman said.

GIANTS FINED: The NFL fined the Giants and Ben McAdoo and moved the team's 2017 fourth-round pick to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of the Dec. 11 game against the Cowboys. The league fined the franchise $150,000 and McAdoo $50,000. Also, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who took a knee to his back Sunday, was a limited participant in practice. And running back Shane Vereen and backup quarterback Ryan Nassib were placed on injured reserve.

COWBOYS: Owner Jerry Jones said defensive end Randy Gregory "absolutely" will play again this season. Gregory is eligible to practice and play this week after being suspended the first 14 games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

DOLPHINS: Starting cornerback Byron Maxwell, who sprained his right ankle Saturday, watched practice and rehabbed the injury.

FALCONS: Star wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) and starting cornerback Jalen Collins (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis.

JETS: Coach Todd Bowles said he has chatted with and disciplined Sheldon Richardson after the defensive lineman's pregame Snapchat video that included some foul language went viral on social media. … Starting right guard Brian Winters and backup linebacker Mike Catapano were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

STEELERS: Defensive end Stephon Tuitt could play next weekend after an MRI exam revealed only a sprain to his right knee, coach Mike Tomlin said.

VIKINGS: Defensive tackle Tom Johnson went on injured reserve with an injured right hamstring and will miss the final two games of the regular season.