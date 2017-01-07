Seahawks win behind Rawls' record

SEATTLE — The formula that has led the Seahawks to unmatched success over the past five seasons returned.

A dose of Thomas Rawls rumbling on the ground. A few timely throws by Russell Wilson helped by remarkable catches. And a defense that never allowed the Lions near the end zone.

Rawls rushed for a franchise playoff-record 161 yards, Paul Richardson made a tough catch for his first career postseason touchdown, and the Seahawks beat the Lions 26-6 Saturday night in an NFC wild-card game.

Seattle won its 10th straight home playoff game. Detroit's long playoff history without postseason success continued: no playoff wins since 1992, no road playoff wins since 1957.

Rawls bettered Marshawn Lynch's 157 yards in the 2014 NFC title game against Green Bay. Rawls had runs of 12, 14, 26 and a 32-yarder late in the third quarter.

"I'm feeling so good,'' Rawls said. "We got a chance to do it on the ground. Tough, hard-nosed Seahawk football — that's what we did.''

Richardson filled the highlight reel with three catches, two of them one-handed. None was better than his 4-yard TD in the second quarter to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

Richardson went horizontal reaching out with his left hand to cradle the pass as he was being interfered with by safety Tavon Wilson. What wasn't called was Richardson's right hand yanking on the facemask of Wilson as he reached to make the catch.

Richardson had another one-handed catch in the fourth, and Doug Baldwin pinned a 10-yard catch to the back of his leg in the fourth to continue a drive. Two plays later, Baldwin had a 13-yard TD catch, also one-handed.

Seattle plays at the Falcons next Saturday.

"We're expecting a fight,'' Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said of facing Atlanta. "They're going to be hungry, but we're hungry, too.''

Detroit's Matt Prater became the first in postseason history to make multiple 50-yard field goals in one game (51 and 53).



