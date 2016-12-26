After holiday rest, Magic rolls past Grizzlies

ORLANDO — As Monday's tipoff approached, Frank Vogel worried that he made a mistake by giving the Magic both Christmas Eve and Christmas off. The coach rarely gives his teams two consecutive days off during the season, and he was concerned his players would be rusty or sluggish against the Grizzlies.

Nothing could have been more inaccurate.

The Magic played one of its best games of the season and defeated the Grizzlies 112-102 at Amway Center. Aaron Gordon scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half.

Six other Magic players scored in double figures, including point guard Elfrid Payton, who added 16 points and seven assists off the bench. Orlando shot 51 percent.

Bismack Biyombo had 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Otto Porter had 32 points and 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 16 assists and the host Wizards rallied to beat the Bucks 107-102. Bradley Beal scored 22 and Washington turned the game around on a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. … Tobias Harris scored 21 and the host Pistons never trailed, snapping a five-game losing streak by beating the Cavaliers 106-90 while LeBron James sat out resting. James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three. Cleveland was playing its fifth game in seven days. … Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the host Nets a 120-118 victory over the Hornets. New Jersey overcame the loss of Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring in the third quarter) and a 14-point deficit in the third to stop a five-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 26 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 23 and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth.

MISSED CALLS IN CAVS-WARRIORS: The league said two calls were missed in the final moments of Cleveland's 109-108 win over the Warriors on Sunday, and both aided the Cavaliers. The league said James should have been assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim after his dunk with 1:43 remaining, and that Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Durant on the final play, when their feet appeared to get tangled and Durant fell, missing a one-handed fling.