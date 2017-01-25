Leafs show no letup in playoff push

DETROIT — Rookie Auston Matthews scored early in the first period and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season, leading the Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Toronto moved a point ahead of Boston in the Atlantic Division and into third place for the division's third guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Toronto has played five fewer games than the Bruins, putting it in a relatively favorable position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Matthews' 23rd goal came 5:30 into the game. After Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson lost control of the puck in front of goalie Petr Mrazek, Matthews tapped the puck from behind Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and through his legs. Matthews — the first overall pick in last year's draft — kicked the puck into shooting position with his right skate, then lifted a backhander into the net.

Game highlights: Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored, and Steve Mason had 34 saves as the Flyers shut out the host Rangers 2-0 and pushed ahead of the Bruins for the East's final wild card spot thanks to games in hand.

Around the league: Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Sunday's All-Star Game.