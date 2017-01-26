Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Ex-Rowdie Adu Freddy to join preseason practice with MLS Portland

  • Associated Press

Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:00am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Rowdie Freddy Adu will train with MLS's Portland Timbers during the preseason, the team said Wednesday.

Adu, 27, is expected to join the Timbers this week in training camp in Tucson, Ariz., the team said.

When he was 14, Adu was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft, going to D.C. United. He is the youngest player to score in league history.

He left MLS for the first time in 2007 and bounced around Europe before a two-year stint with the Philadelphia Union from 2011-13. Overall, he played for 13 teams in 13 years.

His most recent team was the Rowdies, whom he signed with in 2015 but did not re-sign after last season.

Ex-Rowdie Adu Freddy to join preseason practice with MLS Portland 01/26/17
