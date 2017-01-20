Boys soccer: Sizing up the districts

Sunlake's Trevon Michael (13) races for the goal against Immokle during high school Class 3A Semifinal State Championship boys soccer action at Melbourne High School in Melbourne, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. (Gary Lloyd McCullough, Special to the Times)

Development academies in boys soccer have taken away some of the top players from high school programs and created parity throughout the area. Every team in the elite eight — and some on the bubble — has beaten each other during the regular season. That made for some tight races to determine top seeds in the upcoming district tournaments. And it could provide some eventful games in the semifinals and finals.

1. Plant City (11-0-1): The Raiders, ranked eighth overall in the state by MaxPreps, are the only area team without a loss this season. Plant City's only tie was against Steinbrenner in early December. In the past six games, the Raiders have scored a combined 34 goals. Eric Ugarte, a junior, has a team-leading 34 goals this season.

2. Northeast (9-2-2): The Vikings are giving retiring coach Thomas Blauvelt a nice sendoff. Northeast won the Pinellas County Athletic Conference title for the first time since 2003 with a 2-0 win over Palm Harbor University in the championship game. Last week, the Vikings beat Countryside to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, District 10 tournament. Ervin Ikanovic has a team-leading 25 goals, including two against the Cougars.

3. Palm Harbor University (14-2-0): The Hurricanes are ranked third overall in the state and 19th nationally by MaxPreps. They had their five-game win streak snapped with Thursday's loss to Northeast in the PCAC title game. The other loss was to Countryside earlier this month. PHU was averaging four goals a game but the offense has struggled this week, scoring a combined two goals against St. Petersburg and the Vikings.

4. Steinbrenner (16-3-1): The Warriors are ranked ninth overall in the state by MaxPreps. Since going 1-2-1 during a four-game stretch in December, Steinbrenner has won 10 straight, including an impressive 3-0 win over Belen Jesuit at the Patriot Nation Classic last week. Steve Soronellas has been the go-to guy on offense with a team-leading 15 goals and 12 assists.

5. Mitchell (15-2-4): The Mustangs, ranked 11th overall in the state by MaxPreps, have won five straight, the last two over Hudson and Anclote by a combined 17-0. The only two losses — to Hillsborough and Countryside — were each by a goal. Tristan Andre, a junior, has 16 goals — eight more than anyone else on the team.

6. Berkeley Prep (14-3-3): After starting 3-3-1, the Buccaneers have gone 10-0-2 down the stretch, including wins against Wiregrass Ranch, Miami Columbus and Miami Ransom Everglades and a tie against Palmetto. The strong finish has helped Berkeley Prep climb to 11th in the overall state rankings by MaxPreps. J.T. Copper, a freshman, has a team-leading 10 goals.

7. Wiregrass Ranch (13-3-5): During an early four-game stretch, the Bulls went 1-3-1. Wiregrass Ranch was dealing with some injuries at the time, and two of those losses were by a goal to Palm Harbor University and Berkeley Prep. The Bulls have not lost since. Last week, they handed rival Sunlake its only loss of the season.

8. Sunlake (21-1-2): After starting 19-0-1, the Seahawks went 2-1-1 in their past four games. They lost to Wiregrass Ranch and tied Fivay. The Michael twins — Trevon (37 goals) and Tariq (36) — are the top two scorers for Sunlake.

On the bubble: St. Petersburg Catholic (10-1-1), Jesuit (16-6), Hillsborough (9-1-1), Newsome (13-4-0), Countryside (12-4-0), Seminole (12-5-2), Boca Ciega (11-2-2), Osceola (11-3-1)