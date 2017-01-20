Boys soccer: Sizing up the districts

Development academies in boys soccer have taken away some of the top players from high school programs and created parity throughout the area. Every team in the elite eight — and some on the bubble — has beaten each other during the regular season. That made for some tight races to determine top seeds in the upcoming district tournaments. And it could provide some eventful games in the semifinals and finals.
1. Plant City (11-0-1): The Raiders, ranked eighth overall in the state by MaxPreps, are the only area team without a loss this season. Plant City's only tie was against Steinbrenner in early December. In the past six games, the Raiders have scored a combined 34 goals. Eric Ugarte, a junior, has a team-leading 34 goals this season.
2. Northeast (9-2-2): The Vikings are giving retiring coach Thomas Blauvelt a nice sendoff. Northeast won the Pinellas County Athletic Conference title for the first time since 2003 with a 2-0 win over Palm Harbor University in the championship game. Last week, the Vikings beat Countryside to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, District 10 tournament. Ervin Ikanovic has a team-leading 25 goals, including two against the Cougars.
3. Palm Harbor University (14-2-0): The Hurricanes are ranked third overall in the state and 19th nationally by MaxPreps. They had their five-game win streak snapped with Thursday's loss to Northeast in the PCAC title game. The other loss was to Countryside earlier this month. PHU was averaging four goals a game but the offense has struggled this week, scoring a combined two goals against St. Petersburg and the Vikings.
4. Steinbrenner (16-3-1): The Warriors are ranked ninth overall in the state by MaxPreps. Since going 1-2-1 during a four-game stretch in December, Steinbrenner has won 10 straight, including an impressive 3-0 win over Belen Jesuit at the Patriot Nation Classic last week. Steve Soronellas has been the go-to guy on offense with a team-leading 15 goals and 12 assists.
5. Mitchell (15-2-4): The Mustangs, ranked 11th overall in the state by MaxPreps, have won five straight, the last two over Hudson and Anclote by a combined 17-0. The only two losses — to Hillsborough and Countryside — were each by a goal. Tristan Andre, a junior, has 16 goals — eight more than anyone else on the team.
6. Berkeley Prep (14-3-3): After starting 3-3-1, the Buccaneers have gone 10-0-2 down the stretch, including wins against Wiregrass Ranch, Miami Columbus and Miami Ransom Everglades and a tie against Palmetto. The strong finish has helped Berkeley Prep climb to 11th in the overall state rankings by MaxPreps. J.T. Copper, a freshman, has a team-leading 10 goals.
7. Wiregrass Ranch (13-3-5): During an early four-game stretch, the Bulls went 1-3-1. Wiregrass Ranch was dealing with some injuries at the time, and two of those losses were by a goal to Palm Harbor University and Berkeley Prep. The Bulls have not lost since. Last week, they handed rival Sunlake its only loss of the season.
8. Sunlake (21-1-2): After starting 19-0-1, the Seahawks went 2-1-1 in their past four games. They lost to Wiregrass Ranch and tied Fivay. The Michael twins — Trevon (37 goals) and Tariq (36) — are the top two scorers for Sunlake.
On the bubble: St. Petersburg Catholic (10-1-1), Jesuit (16-6), Hillsborough (9-1-1), Newsome (13-4-0), Countryside (12-4-0), Seminole (12-5-2), Boca Ciega (11-2-2), Osceola (11-3-1)
Class 5A, District 6 at Plant City
Tuesday: No. 4 Riverview vs. No. 5 Durant, 5; No. 3 Newsome vs. No. 6 East Bay, 7
Wednesday: No. 2 Strawberry Crest vs. Newsome-East Bay winner, 5; No. 1 Plant City vs. Riverview-Durant winner, 7
Friday: Final, 7
Class 5A, District 7 at Palm Harbor University
Tuesday: No. 6 Alonso vs. No. 3 Wiregrass Ranch, 6; No. 5 Plant vs. No. 4 Wharton, 8
Wednesday: No. 2 Steinbrenner vs. Alonso-Wiregrass winner, 6; No. 1 Palm Harbor University vs. Plant-Wharton winner, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 4A, District 8 at Leto
Tuesday: No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 6 Chamberlain, 6; No. 4 Leto vs. No. 5 Sickles, 8
Wednesday: No. 2 Mitchell vs. Freedom-Chamberlain winner, 6; No. 1 Hillsborough vs. Leto-Sickles winner, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 4A, District 9 at King
Tuesday: No. 6 Armwood vs. No. 3 Bloomingdale, 4 p.m.; No. 7 Tampa Bay Tech at No. 2 Lennard; No. 5 Brandon vs. No. 4 King, 8.
Wednesday: Armwood vs. Bloomingdale winner vs. TBT-Lennard winner, 5 p.m.; Brandon-King winner vs. No. 1 Gaither, 7.
Friday: Final, 7.
Class 4A, District 10 (higher seed hosts)
Monday: No. 8 Pinellas Park at No. 1 Northeast, 7; No. 7 Dixie Hollins at No. 2 Seminole, 7; No. 6 St. Petersburg at No. 3 Countryside, 7; No. 5 East Lake at No. 4 Clearwater, 7:
Wednesday: East Lake-Clearwater winner vs. Pinellas Park-Northeast winner, 7; Dixie Hollins-Seminole winner vs. St. Petersburg-Countryside winner, 7.
Friday: Final, 7
Class 3A, District 7 at Pasco
Monday: No. 2 Weeki Wachee vs. No. 7 Zephyrhills, 4; No. 3 Nature Coast vs. No. 6 Hernando, 6; No. 4 Springstead vs. No. 5 Wesley Chapel, 8
Wednesday: Weeki-Zephyrhills winner vs. Nature Coast-Hernando winner, 6; No. 1 Pasco vs. Springstead-Wesley Chapel winner, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 3A, District 8 at Sunlake
Monday: No. 2 River Ridge vs. No. 7 Anclote, 6; No. 1 Sunlake vs. No. 8 Ridgewood, 8
Tuesday: No. 3 Gulf vs. No. 6 Hudson, 6; No. 4 Fivay vs. No. 5 Land O'Lakes, 8
Wednesday: River Ridge-Anclote winner vs. Gulf-Hudson winner, 6; Sunlake-Ridgewood winner vs. Fivay-Land O'Lakes winner, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 3A, District 9 at Jesuit
Monday: No. 4 Middleton vs. No. 5 Blake, 6; No. 3 Robinson vs. No. 6 Spoto, 8
Wednesday: No. 2 Jefferson vs. Robinson-Spoto winner, 6; Middleton-Blake winner vs. No. 1 Jesuit, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 3A, District 10 at Boca Ciega (unless noted)
Today: No. 9 Gibbs at No. 8 Lakewood, 4
Monday: No. 7 Tarpon Springs at No. 2 Osceola, 6; Lakewood-Gibbs winner at No. 1 Boca Ciega, 7; No. 5 Southeast at No. 4 Bayshore, 7; No. 6 Dunedin at No. 3 Largo, 7
Wednesday: Bogie-Lakewood-Gibbs winner vs. Bayshore-Southeast winner, 6; Largo-Dunedin winner vs. Osceola-Tarpon winner, 8
Friday: Final, 7
Class 2A, District 9 at Tampa Catholic
Tuesday: No. 4 Tampa Prep vs. No. 5 Brooks DeBartolo, 6
Wednesday: No. 1 Berkeley Prep vs. Tampa Prep-Brooks winner, 5; No. 2 Tampa Catholic vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, 7
Friday: Final, 7
Class A, District 5 at Carrollwood Day (unless noted)
Monday: No. 9 Hernando Christian No. 8 Bell Creek, TBD
Tuesday: HCA-Bell Creek winner at No. 1 Seffner Christian; No. 5 Cambridge Christian vs. No. 4 Foundation; No. 6 Bishop McLaughlin at no. 3 Universal; No. 7 Academy at the Lakes at No. 2 Carrollwood Day, 6
Friday: HCA-Bell Creek-Seffner winner vs. Cambridge-Foundation, 5; Bishop-Universal vs. AATL-CDS, 7
Saturday: Final, TBD
Class A, District 6 at St. Petersburg Catholic
Monday: No. 4 Indian Rocks vs. No. 5 Northside Christian, 4; No. 3 Calvary Christian vs. No. 6 Keswick Christian, 6; No. 2 Shorecrest vs. No. 7 Admiral Farragut, 8
Wednesday: Shorecrest-AFA winner vs. Calvary-Keswick winner, 5; IRC-Northside winner vs. No. 1 St. Petersburg Catholic, 7
Friday: Final, 7