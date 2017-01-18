District girls soccer: Wesley Chapel, Pasco to face off in final

WEEKI WACHEE — In the early girls soccer semifinal Wednesday night, Wesley Chapel emerged with a 2-1 overtime win over Springstead to stamp its ticket to Friday's Class 3A, District 7 championship game and next week's state playoffs.

The Wildcats (15-3-2) played Springstead (9-10-1) twice in each of the past two seasons, and none of the games were even close, with the Wesley Chapel outscoring the Eagles 20-3 in that span. With that track record, there was no reason to believe Springstead stood much of a chance, but the Eagles had other ideas.

With seven defenders back in the box for most of the game, Springstead frustrated Wesley Chapel. A loose ball corralled by Kimberly Gibson was taken down the sideline and lined past Wildcats keeper Samantha Gasbarro for a 1-0 Eagles lead. It was the senior's team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

"I just sat down and told the girls that it was going to come down to heart," said Wesley Chapel coach Michelle Clark. "When you are in a battle like that, it's not about talent or skill. It comes down to how hard you're willing to fight."

Freshman Jessica Ruelo scored only her third goal of the season to tie the score with 26 minutes left in regulation. Receiving a pass from Bailey Hern in the box, Ruelo flipped the ball just over a Springstead defender and into the net. It was Hern's team-leading 15th assist.

With only seconds left in regulation, Springstead's Erica Hiller was granted a free kick from just outside the box. She lined a kick over the outstretched arms of Gasbarro. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced down, narrowly missed being a goal before Gasbarro snagged it for the save.

The overtime was all Wildcats. After a few solid attempts, Wesley Chapel finally converted the winner when Katelyn Leavines shook past two Springstead defenders and drilled a shot past keeper Alyson Burzumato.

Playing without leading goal-scorer Victoria Mitchell (32 goals), Wesley Chapel dominated time of possession for most of the game, but good defense and stellar play in net from Burzumato (11 saves) kept it tight. Mitchell was out of town for the game but is expected to return for Friday's title match.

The second semifinal featured top-seed Pasco dispatching upstart Weeki Wachee 6-1.

The Pirates (15-0-2) remain undefeated heading into Friday's district final after jumping out to a 3-0 lead before the first 15 minutes were over. Ashley Navarrete scored only her second goal of the season, and Jordyn Kadlub notched two more goals.

The Hornets (11-13-1) answered with a goal by freshman Heather Kierzek, her fifth of the season. Scuffling with three Pasco defenders, Kierzek squirted a shot past Caelie Spicer.

Pasco continued to push the ball when Kadlub completed a first-half hat trick, scoring on a breakaway up the middle, shooting past a sliding Erica Herzek (12 saves) at the top of the box.

Kadlub tacked on her fourth goal of the game as Pasco cemented the win in the second half. The play gave the sophomore striker 48 goals on the season. She had 58 as a freshman. Navarrete also tacked on one more with six minutes left.