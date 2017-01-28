District soccer: Berkeley Prep 4, Tampa Catholic 2

TAMPA — Dominic Lee didn't have time to think. His eyes did all the work for him.

With the Class 2A, District 9 final knotted 1-1 in the first half Friday at Tampa Catholic, the Berkeley Prep freshman watched as an errant shot pin-balled in the box from one player to the next before it seemingly halted in midair for what felt like an eternity.

"For some people, time might slow down," Lee said, "but I think it speeds up when that happens."

Desperately needing to rekindle momentum after the Bucs gave away an early lead, Lee sprang forward and emerged from the gaggle of green and white uniforms.

Then, with one thrust of his leg, he delivered a blast that found the back of the net to give the top-seeded Bucs an advantage they never relinquished in a 4-2 triumph for their first district title in three years.

"We knew we had to match their intensity and their work ethic," said Berkeley coach Tim Cooper, his navy jumpsuit dampened from a postgame ice water bath.

"I'm really pleased with my boys. It was a complete team effort."

Advised by Cooper before the opening whistle to open quickly with intensity, the Bucs (17-2-3) dominated early. They cemented possession in the offensive zone and peppered TC with countless shots before finally connecting 19 minutes in on a laser by Freddie Carolan.

But the Crusaders (6-9-7) battled and worked the ball into their end long enough to answer on their second shot with a goal by Alejandro Mendoza, who connected off a long throw-in minutes later.

That's where Berkeley turned to Lee, who came through on one of the biggest stages of his blossoming career.

"I saw the goalie had just dove past the ball and the defender was coming," he said. "I just knew I had to put the ball in the net."

He did. And from there, Berkeley didn't let up, tacking on two more in the second half from J.T. Copper and Ethan Judge to cushion its advantage.

After the final whistle, the Bucs finally received their long-awaited trophy. They passed it around, sprinted to the bleachers to celebrate with their traveling fans and danced in a circle at midfield.

Though the mood was festive, the message was simple: The real season starts now.

"This is amazing," Lee said. "I'm just happy I can see it as a freshman, and I hope we can go all the way."