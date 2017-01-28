District soccer: Boca Ciega 3, Osceola 2

GULFPORT — Boca Ciega went undefeated against Class 3A, District 10 opponents during the regular season. The Pirates remained unbeaten after a 3-2 win over second seed Osceola in Friday night's championship match.

Boca Ciega (15-2-2) won its second district championship in three years. It will host Jeffers on Wednesday night in the region quarterfinals. Osceola (11-5-1) will play at Jesuit.

"It's great to win it again,"' junior Bajram Tufekcic said.

Tufekcic had a goal and an assist on the Pirates' two first-half goals. In the seventh minute, Tufekcic took a free kick from 30 yards out and found Conner Schinholser just inside the 18-yard box. Schinholser took a one-time shot that found the left corner of the net for a quick 1-0 lead.

In the final minute of the first half Boca Ciega scored again. This time it was Schinholser who assisted Tufekcic. The buildup started when midfielder Joseph Winsser stole a pass and led Schinholser down the right side. Schinholser then crossed to an unmarked Tufekcic 15 yards from goal. He was able to get a clean shot past Tristan Waters.

"It was very important for us to get a quick start to the game," Tufekcic said. "If they had scored first we would've had to fight hard to get that goal back.''

In the 44th minute it became 3-0. Akiley Coombs settled a loose ball about 15 yards from goal. He got it on his right foot and grounded a shot into the right corner. That lead seemed more than enough, but it turned out to be just enough.

In the 69th minute, Boca Ciega was called for a hand ball in the box, which set up a penalty kick. Taso Halverson drilled the shot and cut the lead to 3-1.

Just two minutes later, the Pirates were called for a foul in the box, which meant another penalty kick. Nathan To made that one and the lead was just one goal. From there, play got physical as the Warriors tried desperately to tie the score.

The best chance was with just under two minutes left when Osceola earned a corner kick. The kick sailed into the box but was cleared wide to end the threat. Minutes later the final whistle sounded.

"We finished strong,'' Boca Ciega coach Colby Bidwell said. "You'd think we'd come unraveled after two penalty kicks. But they held on. We really shut them down most of the game. It was really just controlling the midfield and Nathan (To).''

The teams opened the regular season against each other. Boca Ciega won that match 1-0.