District soccer: Gaither 4, Bloomingdale 2

TAMPA — Any karma that Gaither needed before its championship game Friday against Bloomingdale came earlier in the day, when David Garzon said coach Trevor Scott hit a "one-in-a lifetime" shot.

The Cowboys carried that magic from the basketball court onto the soccer field, where Garzon headed in the game-winning goal in the 77th minute in a 4-2 victory for the Class 4A, District 9 title - their second in a row against Bloomingdale.

"It's good to win back-to-back," Scott said. "It's hard to do that, no matter who you play."

No. 1 seed Gaither scored on its first shot of each half to take a 2-0 lead, but third-ranked Bloomingdale rallied to pull even on a Jacob McDonald penalty kick and a header off a rebound from Jordan Gilley. Garzon snapped the deadlock four minutes later, when he knocked in a reverse header on a throw-in from Seth Bos.

"We work a lot on throw-ins, making sure they attack the ball," Scott said. "The field is so small, so throw-ins are crucial."

Gaither's Sebastian Garcia scored from short range in the final minute.

Garzon was confident he would make a play after assistant coach Gavin Scott, Trevor's brother, shouted encouragement.

"I heard (Gavin Scott) say, 'Get in there. . . . You're going to win this thing,'" Garzon said. "After that, I'm like, 'I'm going to win it.' I just tipped the ball back, looked back, and it's in the back of the net."

Garzon preferred to give equal time to talking about Trevor Scott's performance at a school pep rally earlier in the day. Scott was urged to kick a basketball from midcourt through the hoop, and he did on his first try.

"This guy (Trevor Scott) is like pure magic," Garzon said. "It was like 15 guys just trying to (make a midcourt basket) with their hands. (Scott) kicks the ball from halfcourt and just scored in the basket. . . . Swoosh! It was a one-in-a-lifetime. It will never happen again."

Trevor Scott said his basketball shot seemed to give the Cowboys a good vibe.

"It was the craziest thing," he said. ''We went nuts (after the halfcourt shot). We just had a good feeling about (Friday). Hopefully, we can keep going. The boys deserved everything. . . . They've worked so hard."

Gaither's Alberto Rivera scored in the game's second minute on a back-kick off a corner kick by Jeremy Larios. Jason Ortiz doubled the Cowboys' lead in the 41st minute on a 30-yard blast inside the left corner of the net.