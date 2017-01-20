District soccer: Hudson stuns top-seed Land O'Lakes

HUDSON — Cassidy Rux entered her senior season at Hudson with her sights set on the school scoring record. Then the first two games happened.

"They said they needed me back there," Rux said, "there" meaning on defense after the Cobras surrendered a combined seven goals in two games. It brought about a complete mind-set change at Hudson. One which paid off extremely well Friday.

Hudson, the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A, District 8 girls soccer tournament, stunned top seed Land O' Lakes 1-0. It was the first time in six years the Gators (18-2-2) failed to win a district title.

Rux and fellow defenders Bella Aviolla, Rachel Deweerd, Elena Guy and Katrina Morrow were rock solid. Land O' Lakes kept pushing forward throughout the second half but got few quality shots on goal.

"I had a little anxiety going on but we had it," Aviolla said. "We did a good job of stopping there distribution through the middle, and that was our game plan."

Rux, who had 73 goals entering this year (seven this season), had a big hand in the game's lone score.

Her free kick from 50 yards out tested the Gators goalie, who dropped the ball leaving Sydney Lowell to collect the easy tap-in early in the second half.

"I just wanted to put a long ball in," Rux said.

Hudson (12-7-1) had just five shots all night compared to 18 for Land O' Lakes.

The Cobras will host Wesley Chapel in a regional quarterfinal while Land O' Lakes travels to Pasco. The Gators hope to have back top scorer, and USF commit, Sydny Nasello for that one. Nasello has been out several weeks with a hip injury but indicated after the game she would be ready for the playoffs.

With Nasello out, Land O' Lakes coach Vicky King decided — after the Lowell goal — to move up freshman Avery Wild and the decision almost paid off. Wild's free kick in the 49th minute was stopped by Hudson goalie Allie Linderman.

"That was the first time we moved her up all year. She has such a strong shot," King said.

Outside of that, Emma Skantze's 15-yard shot off a corner kick was the only true threat for the Gators. Natalie Abernathy and Alex Fotopoulus pushed forward but were frustrated on their finishing efforts.

That fell according to the plan hatched by Hudson coach Stephen Jones.

"We had to switch it up," he said. "Usually we play an attacking style here but we had to go to a more defensive, counter-attacking approach. That Cassidy was so willing to make the change speaks to her character."

Both teams showed great character after the high level of soccer Friday. Land O' Lakes players applauded the Cobras for their effort.

"They acted like champions even after a loss," Jones said. "Our quadrant (of the bracket) with Wesley Chapel, Land O' Lakes and Pasco … whoever comes out of it, is going to represent Pasco County very well."

Hudson also had its top scorer out due to injury, but Brittany Cirnigliaro (knee) said Friday she'll be ready for the playoffs.