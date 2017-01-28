District soccer: Jesuit 2, Jefferson 1 (5-3 PKs)

TAMPA — The Class 3A, District 9 championship game at Jesuit on Friday night took a little extra time — and then some — with the host Tigers edging Jefferson 2-1 (5-3) on penalty kicks.

The Dragons (11-4) took solace by earning their first-ever region playoff berth while the Tigers (18-6-1) can focus on another deep playoff run like last season when they advanced to the state semifinals.

"Best game of the season," Jefferson coach Sam Fairman told his players aferward, adding that Friday's game was much better than his team's 4-0 loss to Jesuit in the regular season.

Noah Kurtz, Royce Pope, Drew Kamaris, Ethan Mykita and Benny Ortiz scored for Jesuit in PKs. Goalkeeper Tim Gyenis blocked Jefferson's first penalty kick by Alejandro Camejo before the Dragons got PK goals from Christian Briceno, Lenny Vazquez and Carlos Herrera.

"I was feeling it," Gyenis said, "I know the way (Camejo, a club teammate) kicks it. He goes for power."

Jesuit took a 1-0 lead late in the first half when Kurtz took a corner kick from Pope and beat keeper Andrew Mann with a high shot just inside the right post. That play came just seconds after Mann swatted away a shot from Lucas Gobea, who came in on a breakaway.

Jefferson got the equalizer in the 58th minute. Vasquez took a free kick and the ball was redirected past Gyenis in the small box off a goal-mouth scramble.

Gobea was issued his second yellow card of the game in the waning seconds of regulation, resulting in a red card and forcing the Tigers to play shorthanded for each of the two 10-minute overtime sessions.

"For us, I don't think it matters how many players are on the field, because we're good at possession," Jesuit coach Eric Sims said.