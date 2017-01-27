District soccer: Late goal extends Northeast's storybook run

ST. PETERSBURG — Ervin Ikanovic told classmates on Friday that he was going to score in that night's Class 4A, District 10 championship game. It was not that bold of a prediction. After all, the Northeast senior had scored in all but one game this season.

What Ikanovic could not have imagined was how much of an impact his 31st goal of the season would make.

Ikanovic scored in the final three minutes of regulation to lead the Vikings to a 2-1 victory over Countryside.

It was Northeast's first boys soccer district title since 2008.

"I always go into a game thinking I can score and change the game at any moment," Ikanovic said. "We just made the most of our opportunities."

In the first half, the Cougars took the lead on Kyle Frudakis' goal.

Trailing to start the second half, Northeast (12-2-2) worried that Countryside would try to pack it in to keep Ikanovic and his teammates in check.

But the Cougars (14-5-0) left just enough wiggle room on some key chances for the Vikings to rally. Milijan Milic scored with about 13 minutes left to tie the game.

That eventually set up Ikanovic's game-winner.

"There were some nerves, especially playing in a district final," he said. "Countryside kept a little bit of pressure but they didn't really go back (on defense)."

Northeast coach Thomas Blauvelt already said this would be his final season. It was been quite the swan song for Blauvelt, whose team beat Countryside last week to clinch the No. 1 seed in the tournament and knocked off Palm Harbor University to win the school's first Pinellas County Athletic Conference title since 2003.

"It's just been a fairy tale season," Blauvelt said. "We're riding it and I'm loving every minute of it. This is not the best season record-wise but it is in racking up the hardware. It's something special. We lack polish. But we have desire. It's unbelievable."