District soccer: Mitchell 2, Sickles 0

TRINITY – Mitchell won its second straight Class 4A, District 8 title on Friday by dispatching third-seeded Sickles 2-0 Friday night.

The Gryphons (6-12-4) might have done some of the heavy lifting for the Mustangs as they knocked off top-seeded Hillsborough in the semifinals, 1-0. The Mustangs (19-2-4) looked like the more complete team from the outset, able to control the ball and keep it on the Gryphon half. Mustang wings were able to connect on long passes, flipping the field and maintaining possession.

Seven minutes into the match, the pressure on Sickles' goal started to intensify. Matt Smith missed on a shot wide, Viraj Patel had a shot deflected out of bounds. The ensuing corner kick connection went wide. Max Moon missed wide, Cody Pearn played a ball that crossed the face of the goal but went wide, Jason Piurowski's 22-yard free kick smashed into the Sickles wall.

Finally, with 13 minutes left in the half, Piurowski played a corner kick into the box where it found the head of Smith, who buried it for a 1-0 lead. Then with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, a great long ball from Austin Anahory bent in to find Brennan Breuer who crossed it to Pearn for the easy putaway and 2-0 margin.

"That was a good team build-up," Pearn said. "I didn't even see the ball until it came to my feet but I got the tap-in."

The Mustangs were quick to get on the attack. Any time a midfield battle went in their favor, two or three Mustangs were breaking for the Gryphon goal. The Mustangs outshot the Gryphons 13-3.

"All of our guys up front can do that," Mustangs coach Oscar Ubillus said. "Even our guys off the bench are confident players."

Sickles had two chances, the first coming in the first six minutes when a Robbie Nelson breakaway shot slammed off the near post. Nelson again, with 14 minutes left in the match, nailed a 20-yard shot that zoomed just over the crossbar.

Things got testy after that shot and three yellow cards were issued over the course of just two minutes of play. After that, things settled down and the Mustangs were content controlling the ball with short passes. Pearn broke free with five minutes left, but a stellar play from Sickles keeper Trevor McCarron (11 saves) kept the score at 2-0.