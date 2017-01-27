District soccer: Nature Coast savors sweet taste of victory

DADE CITY — Nature Coast notched its first-ever victory over Pasco in boys soccer, in stunningly convincing fashion, 3-0 in the Class 3A-District 7 finals on Friday.

For the fourth game in a row, including three in the district tourney, Sharks sophomore Vinny Stulec scored two goals. He has 22 on the season. Nature Coast (15-5-4) lost to Pasco in November, and the second meeting in December was a scoreless tie, but the third go-round was all Sharks.

"That's the caliber of game we're capable of playing," Sharks coach Ian Wald said. "To beat Pasco for the first time, on their pitch, in the district final, makes it even sweeter.

Wald has guided Nature Coast to district titles in two of the last three seasons.

It helps to have a player like Stulec. After Nature Coast missed three prime scoring chances in the first 20 minutes, Stulec collected a pass from senior Gil Delgado and blasted a shot past Pasco goalkeeper Zach Balogh.

Six minutes later Chris Reckner, a defender who was all over the field, got loose on the right side and played a low cross that sophomore Hunter Reid tapped in for his 15th goal. In between those goals, Pasco's Mario Garcia narrowly missed a tying score when he touched a corner kick over the crossbar.

"Technically our game plan was to play the flanks. And maintain possession," said Wald, whose team controlled the ball thanks to Delgado.

But much of the plan was mental.

"We came out with a lot more hunger, a lot more intensity this time," Stulec said. "And we stayed calm. We didn't them get us all riled up."

Pasco (15-5-1) played a physical game, sometimes overly so — they were down to nine players for the game's final nine minutes.

The Pirates' second ejection came when Delgado was shoved into the Pasco bench after both he and the ball had gone out of bounds.

"It got a little hostile, but that doesn't bother me. It's always that way with them. The key was not to retaliate," he said.

Stulec's second goal came off a Jaxsen Soto corner kick in the 45th minute. Pasco had few quality chances thanks to the defense of Reckner, Matthew Johnson, Trey Hall and Kyle Pierce. Stulec even came back to head some balls out of danger.

Alexander Montes nearly got Pasco on the board with a shot off a Jason Nicolette corner kick that was stopped by Sharks goalkeeper Brian Urling.

Nature Coast will host River Ridge in next week's regional quarterfinal with Pasco traveling to Sunlake. But Friday was about the Sharks celebrating, complete with bottles of sparkling grape juice the players ended up spraying champagne style.

"It tasted pretty good, nice and cold," Delgado said. "If we play the way we're capable, like we did tonight, we can advance far."