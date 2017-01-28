District soccer: St. Petersburg Catholic 3, Calvary Christian 2 (7-6 PKs)

ST. PETERSBURG — Chris Coughlin made a save in the seventh round of penalty kicks to lift St. Petersburg Catholic to the A-6 district championship with a 3-2 (7-6) win over Calvary Christian on Friday.

St. Petersburg Catholic (13-1-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with one player down and survived 20 minutes of extra time with two players down to get the game to penalty kicks.

Kaan Gezen got the Barons on the scoreboard with 17:31 remaining in regulation to make the score 2-1 and Jacob Hockin got the equalizer with 6:33 left after Calvary goalkeeper Jonathan Fisher came out of the net to play a ball and could not get to it. Hockin scored in the open goal.

With two players down the scoring opportunities were limited in extra time, but Luke Travis had a good look from inside 10 yards that was turned away by Fisher.

Both teams scored on their first six penalty shots.

Calvary Christian (11-7-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game when Aidan Shahriari went on a run down the wing and pushed a shot past Baron starting goalkeeper Dylan Alagood.

The Warriors made the score 2-0 after Adam Kobus won a 50/50 ball and beat Alagood on the breakaway. St. Petersburg Catholic had their first player sent off after that sequence and a second sent off in the final two minutes of regulation.

After the second goal the Barons picked up the pace of the game and continued to pressure Calvary until finally breaking through with their first goal.

Travis, Coughlin, Hockin, Gezen, Spencer Bowlby, Kevin Trehy and Brandon Hotz scored in the penalty kick round for St. Pete Catholic.

Shahriari, Kobus, Aaron Shahriari, Nicky Hodges, Noah Nixon and Johnny Shehu scored on PKs for Calvary.