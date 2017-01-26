District soccer: Steinbrenner knocks out Wiregrass Ranch

PALM HARBOR — Last month, the Steinbrenner boys soccer team was 5-3 after losing two straight. Those two losses were each by a goal to Palm Harbor University and Wiregrass Ranch, both of which are ranked among the top 50 teams in the state by MaxPreps.

After that, the Warriors went 12-0-2 in the regular season, including a win over defending Class 4A state champion Belen Jesuit.

On Wednesday, Steinbrenner kept its streak intact, getting payback with a 3-1 win over Wiregrass Ranch in the Class 5A, District 7 semifinals.

"Look at our district and some of the teams in this area. They're the best in the state," said Warriors coach Chad Ebright. "Our losses are to Wiregrass, PHU and Newsome by a goal each, and they could have gone either way. We got on a good roll and in a situation where we've practiced less and played more games and that's helped."

In the first half, Nathan Egli scored to give Steinbrenner a 1-0 lead. The Bulls (15-4-5) tied it on Fernando's Alicea's goal.

Soon after, Noah Moothedan scored to give the Warriors a 2-1 halftime lead. They added to it with a goal by Steven Soronellas in the second half to round out the scoring.

Wiregrass Ranch was a depleted bunch with three starters out with injuries and two others who were banged up during a physical semifinal.

"The referees let them play and it was rough" said Bulls coach David Wilson. "They were consistent. Still, we had our chances."

Palm Harbor University will host Steinbrenner in Friday's final.

The Hurricanes, the top seed, routed Wharton 6-0 in the other semifinal.

The offensive outburst was needed for PHU (14-2-0), especially after scoring a combined two goals in a win over St. Petersburg and a loss to Northeast in the conference championship game to close out the regular season.

Lucas Gelep scored twice and Hampton Lombard once to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 halftime lead. The goals kept coming for the Hurricanes with Liam Griffin, Paris Mihaj and Lombard each scoring in the second half.