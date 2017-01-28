District soccer: Sunlake 1, River Ridge 0

LAND O'LAKES – After losing its last 14 games in the series against Sunlake, River Ridge knew it faced an uphill battle going into Friday night's Class 3A, District 8 championship game.

The Royal Knights kept the pressure on throughout the contest, but eventually the host team held on for a 1-0 win and its sixth consecutive district title.

"They played us really tough all night," Sunlake coach Sam Koleduk said. "Usually we settle down once we get that first goal, but River Ridge kept coming at us."

Sunlake (26-1-2) had a few solid opportunities on goal early in the match, but River Ridge (16-4) kept it scoreless behind Royal Knights keeper Alex Kostogiannes (10 saves). The senior stepped up by making three crucial saves in the first 20 minutes before the Seahawks broke onto the scoreboard.

Tariq Michael scored his 38th goal of the campaign, receiving a pass from Grant Presson on the left wing. With Kostogiannes rushing at him, Michael popped the ball just over the keeper's outstretched hands to make it 1-0, a lead that held for the rest of regulation.

"Grant made a great pass," Michael said. "It was important for us to get up early."

While it was not the decisive win that Sunlake has been putting up all season, the victory was just as gratifying to Koleduk and his squad.

"It's hard to beat a team three times in a season," Koleduk said. "It seems like every time we face them it's one-goal game."

Looking for a fifth straight trip to the state semifinals, Sunlake moves on to host Pasco on Wednesday. River Ridge travels to Nature Coast for its Class 3A region quarterfinal.