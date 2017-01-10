Girls soccer: Land O'Lakes 2, Mitchell 1

TRINITY — Missing their top scorer, USF commit Sydny Nasello, and facing a 1-0 deficit at one-loss Mitchell was not the optimal situation for Land O'Lakes.

Good thing the Gators had Samantha Epifanio. The senior created a tying goal late in the first half, and blasted home the winner early in the second, as Land O'Lakes won the matchup of state title contenders Monday 2-1.

"Sam played her best game all year," said Gators head coach Vicky King, something Epifanio did not dispute.

The teams split 3-2 results each of the past two seasons, and as usual have deep postseason aspirations with Mitchell (15-2) in the 4A bracket, Land O'Lakes (15-1-1) in 3A. The game was tight throughout but Epifanio's hustle and thump proved the difference.

Sabrina Wagner, herself a USF commit, had the host Mustangs 1-0 with a long-range shot in the sixth minute. It was her 32nd goal of the season and Mitchell looked pretty well in control, holding a 4-1 shot advantage for the first 20 minutes.

But in the 37th Epifanio, a senior second on the team in goals and assists, charged through the midfield to gain control of the ball and sent it into the penalty box. After a quality passing exchange from Natalie Abernathy and Danielle Vasquez, the ball squirted back to Epifanio. She chipped it into the path of senior Devyn Cabral, whose fourth goal tied the score.

Epifanio nearly made it 2-1 before halftime with a fantastic strike but Mitchell goalie Pilar Equino did well to knock it off the crossbar.

There was no denying her early in the second half. Epifanio had a go from 30 yards and her score held up.

"I knew I had to shoot it. We've struggled somewhat with shooting this year," she said.

Mitchell dominated the rest of the game, holding a 9-2 shot advantage in the second half. But goalie Hannah Young, seeing her first game in nearly two months (wrist), held firm and four-year starter Hailey Eckel and Brooke Hanigan made several key plays on defense.

"We knew it was going to be a physical game," Epifanio said.

Both teams are top seeds for their district tournaments next week. Land O' Lakes has another big test Wednesday against undefeated Pasco.

Mitchell's second-leading scorer, Aja Graham (13 goals), was out herself Monday with a lingering concussion from a car accident. Both she and Nasello (hip) are expected to be ready for districts.