Girls soccer: Newsome remains unbeaten for playoff run

TAMPA — Newsome's girls soccer team was plenty mad after last year's 1-0 state semifinal loss.

That's why the Wolves worked extra hard in the offseason and stayed just a little more focused during this regular season. And that's why on Friday night, despite their game at Plant having no impact on next week's district playoffs, the Wolves played as hard as ever.

The result was a resounding 4-1 victory, an outcome that may surprise a few because Plant came into the match undefeated at 7-0-5 after playing a tough schedule.

Newsome, however, barely blinked, getting first-half goals from Sophie Shrader (two) and another from Jenna Oldham. Plant suffered an own-goal in the second half.

"This year's team has really come together," Newsome goalkeeper Madison Rowe said. "Everyone is in it for the team."

Moving forward, Newsome (16-0-3) could meet Plant in a Class 5A regional playoff and the game could turn out to be a little different.

On Friday, Plant didn't go all-out with starters due to a few nagging injuries and because it was senior night and Panthers coach Jeanette Rosado wanted to let some of her dedicated seniors get some significant playing time in their final regular-season game.

"There was no need to risk injury with weeks of playoffs coming up," Rosado said. "This was a good tuneup for us. I feel good heading into districts."

So does Newsome.

"We have gone a little farther in the playoffs each year since we were freshmen and last year we felt we should have won (the state semifinal)," Newsome captain Addison Ura said. "This year we believe we can (win a state title)."