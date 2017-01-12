Girls soccer: Palm Harbor University rolls through competition

PALM HARBOR

For years, high school soccer aficionados have come to expect Palm Harbor University's girls program to unleash a suffocating defense that keeps opposing scorers at bay.

The Hurricanes have stayed true to form, posting seven shutouts and allowing nine goals all season.

Just do not expect a lot of goals, right?

Wrong.

The offense has stolen at least some of the glory from the program's always-tough defense. Palm Harbor University is averaging nearly five goals per game and has seven goals or more in five games.

With all facets of their game coming together, the Hurricanes have rolled through the competition. They are 13-0-1 after Monday's 7-2 win over Countryside and are ranked first overall in the state and third nationally by MaxPreps.

The scoring has mostly come from a pair of forwards, Alivia Gonzalez and Allyssa Woodring, who have combined to score 53 of the team's 69 goals this season.

Gonzalez, a sophomore who was the Tampa Bay Times' Pinellas County Player of the Year last season, has a team-leading 28 goals, including four in Monday's win against Countryside.

Woodring, a senior, is not far behind with 25 goals.

"It's nice to have a one-two punch like that," PHU coach John Planamenta said. "That's something we haven't had around here in a while."

What makes their scoring total more impressive is that Planamenta pulls anyone after they score three goals in a game. The coach made an exception with Gonzalez on Monday because the game was not yet in control.

"After a hat trick, what's the point really in keeping a girl in there just to pad stats," Planamenta said. "I'd rather get some other girls involved and in the game. If we had kept Alivia and Allyssa in every game, they would have close to 40 goals each."

Gonzalez showed her scoring prowess last season, scoring 25 goals and leading the team to the region final in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

"We knew we were always going to have the defense, but I felt like the offense would always be there," Gonzalez said. "I expected us to score, as much if not more than we did last season."

Planamenta, a defender at Countryside and Flagler College, always has paid special attention to defense. His acumen in defusing the opposition is the main reason the Hurricanes are considered a state title contender every season.

And the defense still has helped save some games when the offense was unable to light up the scoreboard. In December, Julia Cesta, a sophomore, helped preserve a tie against Plant by deflecting a shot that had a good chance of landing in the net.

PHU's undefeated season has come in a district that is one of the toughest in the state. If the Hurricanes are able to get through the district tournament, which starts next week, they likely would face Newsome in a region final rematch.

"I really couldn't say I expected us to be undefeated because of the district we play in," Planamenta said. "Every game is tough. Hopefully, we can get through it in the district tournament and see Newsome again."