HomeTeam Hot Shot winners: Bailey Forsman and Angeline Friel

Bailey Forsman, Berkeley Prep

Berkeley Prep's boys soccer team did some impressive things last season, earning a national ranking as well as the top seed in the district tournament.

It did not matter.

The Buccaneers lost in the district semifinals to rival Tampa Catholic, which went on an improbable run to reach the Class 2A state championship game.

For Forsman, the painful memories of that loss served as a powerful motivator this season.

"That district game has been on our minds, big time," Forsman said.

Once again, Berkeley Prep is at the top of the 2A-9 standings. But it was not easy. The Bucs started 3-3-1 before going 12-0-2 to finish out of the season.

"We're really starting to come together and clicking at the right time," Forsman said.

Forsman has contributed to the turnaround. He missed the first month of the season with a groin injury. He returned to the lineup three weeks ago and has scored a combined six goals in the past three games. Five of those came against Shorecrest and Lakeland McKeel. The Bucs won both games by a combined 14-0.

Forsman, a junior, said he does not have any scholarship offers yet. He hopes to get one in soccer or track and field. Last season, he was a state qualifier in the 400- and 800-meter races.

Now, the attention is on the district tournament in soccer — and avoiding another upset.

"We're ready," Forsman said.

Angeline Friel, St. Petersburg

Friel, a sophomore, did not play high school soccer last year, opting for club only. This year she decided to give high school a try, and it couldn't have worked out any better.

Friel played a major role for the Green Devils all season, but especially in last week's Class 4A, District 10 tournament. In the semifinal against Seminole, the game ended tied at 1-1. After overtime, it went to the dreaded penalty kicks.

PKs went an amazing 12 rounds, with Friel making eight saves, before St. Petersburg finally won.

"I've gone to PKs before, but never 12 rounds," Friel said. "I was just thinking to myself, 'My teammates have just played 100 minutes of soccer, so there is no way I'm going to let them down now.' "

Friel followed that performance with a shutout in a 1-0 win over Countryside in the district final. She has eight shutouts on the season for the 12-4 Green Devils. St. Petersburg hosts King in Thursday's regional quarterfinal.

"I wasn't sure (high school) was going to be a high level but it is a very high level," Friel said. "And we have a great group that's a lot of fun to play with. I've really had fun playing with them."