HomeTeam Hot Shot winners: Bajram Tufekcic and Katrina Lenis

Bajram Tufekcic, Boca Ciega

Tufekcic specializes in setting up goals rather than scoring them. The junior midfielder recorded his 10th assist on the season in last week's Class 3A, District 10 championship soccer game against Osceola.

He also scored his first goal in more than a month. That helped the Pirates jump out to a big first-half lead, giving them enough of a cushion to win 3-2.

Boca Ciega won the district title for the second time in the past three seasons. Last year, the Pirates allowed a two-goal lead to slip away in a loss to Dunedin.

"That was tough to get knocked out last year," Tefekcic said. "I felt bad, especially because we had so many seniors."

Tufekcic moved to the area as a Bosnian refugee when he was 1. He had a soccer ball with him when he was born and started playing when he was 4.

He never played another sport.

"I just always loved soccer," Tufekcic said.

Playing at the next level is something he is unsure about. If Tufekcic is not offered a college scholarship, he said he likely will just concentrate on medical school. Tufekcic is in Boca Ciega's medical magnet program and has a 3.96 weighted GPA.

Katrina Lenis, Carrollwood Day

There was about 15 minutes remaining in Thursday night's Class A region soccer quarterfinal against St. Petersburg Catholic when Lenis had an epiphany. The Patriots trailed 2-0, and she'd had enough.

"I was mad," Lenis said. "I did not want the season to end. I was thinking that we can't lose to this team. I've got to start taking shots. We've got nothing to lose."

So she started taking shots. Her first one went in with just under 15 minutes left to cut the lead to 2-1. Her second shot went in a few minutes later to tie the score at 2-all. Then with nine minutes remaining, Lenis scored again to give Carrollwood Day a 3-2 lead.

Then it was time to protect the lead.

"Longest nine minutes of my life," she said.

The Patriots held on and advanced to tonight's semifinal at Shorecrest. Lenis said it was the first time she has ever scored three goals in such a short span. And it was definitely the first time she ever scored three straight to win a game.

"I was tired, but after that first goal it was all adrenaline," Lenis said. "And then after the second goal I was really pumped. I just wanted to keep shooting."

This is the first year Lenis, a junior, has attended Carrollwood Day. She spent sixth grade through her freshman year at Admiral Farragut. As a sophomore she attended Clearwater Central Catholic. She transferred to Carrollwood Day this school year and makes the 35- to 40-minute drive from Pinellas each day. She has fit right on the soccer team and is second on the team with 26 goals scored.

She said this is the last high school she will attend.

"I love it here," Lenis said. "I'm not going anywhere."