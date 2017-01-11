Land O'Lakes girls soccer team quickly develops new depth

Land O' Lakes' Samantha Epifanio (6), left, defended by American Heritage's Stephanie Aberdeen (17) during high school Class 3A Semi-final State Championship girls soccer action at Melbourne High School in Melbourne, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. (Gary Lloyd McCullough, Special to the Times)

LAND O'LAKES — It's not like the Land O'Lakes High School girls soccer team was going to be bad. But this year, more than any in quite some time, there were questions. And some pretty sobering ones.

How would the defense look after losing three four-year starters, including Lacy Nasello, a stalwart now at the University of Tampa? How would the Gators overcome the loss of Tori Cannata, the Arkansas commit who put home 89 goals in three seasons? Not to mention a third college player, Savanna Ronk now at Saint Leo?

Vicky King, in her 31st season coaching Land O'Lakes, certainly had them. But she's feeling pretty satisfied by the answers: there are the Gators, sitting at 15-1-1 after a comeback victory against perennial power Mitchell on Monday.

"We were a little unsure coming in," King said. "I knew we had some talented players who would develop."

They have, and now Land O'Lakes is thinking a third straight trip to the state tournament. The Gators are hoping to make up for consecutive overtime losses to Plantation American Heritage.

Land O'Lakes has lost a total of seven games in the past four seasons. Outside of the ones that saw the Gators ousted from the playoffs, that would be a 86-4-2 mark.

Junior Sydny Nasello leads the Gators with 16 goals and 10 assists. And Land O'Lakes was lucky to have freshmen who fit its scheme and underclassmen who had been awaiting their chance, like junior midfielder Morghan Craven.

After playing minimally as a freshman, Craven got on the field for every game last year as an outside midfielder. Now all Craven has been tabbed to do is run the middle of the pitch as a holding mid.

"She's played every minute of every game and has really excelled, especially in the air," King said. "She's gained so much confidence and has so much skill."

Craven really needed to take over after senior Madi Silvest, coming off an ACL surgery in April, tore the knee ligament again in October.

Nasello has been fighting through an IT band injury herself, missing the last several games including Monday's win over Mitchell. But senior Samantha Epifanio came through with the tying assist and winning goal, and has nine goals and seven assists, both second on the squad.

Just back from injury Monday was senior goalie Hannah Young, who hurt her wrist two months ago while volunteering to save some extra penalty kicks at practice — not wearing gloves.

"It feels fine, now," Young said with a smile, her wrist just a little swollen after Monday's six-save performance.

The defense is led by Florida Southern commit Haley Eckel, the only remainder from the quartet that started each of the past three years. Freshman Avery Wild has "come out of nowhere" said King, slotting next to Eckel. Brooke Hannigan, a junior, has been seamless in transitioning from midfield to defense.

Seniors Carissa Dixon, Daniella Vasquez (seven goals), Mia Thielbar and Devyn Cabral, a commit to Division II Erskine (S.C.), have all been strong contributors.

"Mia is real fast, kind of raw, and has stepped in at the outside mid," King said. "Natalie Abernathy (a sophomore with four goals) is one of those with endless aerobic activity, and Emma Skantze (five goals) is one of those cross country sorts, too."

Now to see if the Gators can make another deep run, starting with next week's Class 3A, District 8 tournament.