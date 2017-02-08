Mitchell, Land O'Lakes hope to pull off a state double

Only once has a Pasco County girls soccer team won a state championship. Based on their abilities to buck history, both recent and repetitive, Land O'Lakes and Mitchell could be adding to that total.

On what could be a memorable night in Pasco County, the Gators (21-2-2) and Mustangs (21-2) are hosting separate state semifinals Friday. Wins would place either — or in a not-so-crazy scenario, both — into the state finals next week in Deland.

"That would be kinda neat. That would be awesome," said Vicky King, in her 31st season as Land O'Lakes coach. She led the Gators to that lone state crown in 2003, and they've been to the final four each of the past two years, losing to Plantation American Heritage twice, including overtime at the 2015 final.

Despite that, the Gators didn't look like a return candidate until recently.

They lost 1-0 to Hudson in the Class 3A, District 8 final, then fell behind 2-0 to Pasco in the region quarters. But senior Mia Thielbar, who had scored one goal as a Gator, produced two stunners to hand Pasco its first loss (3-2) before Land O'Lakes rolled Wesley Chapel and Lecanto by a combined 7-1.

Funny enough, King says it was beating Mitchell 2-1 on Jan. 9 that led to the Gators taking a dip.

"We became too complacent," King said. "We played well, so hard against Mitchell and then after that, we never regained that form. Against Hudson everybody was off. … The further you go (in the playoffs), those missed opportunities that mean nothing in a nothing game might be the only chance you get."

Along with the renewed focus, it's helped to have their best player back in USF commit Sydny Nasello, who missed more than a month due to a hip injury.

Mitchell's chances also took a drastic uptick recently. Midfielder Kendra Hoffman, a University of North Florida commit, missed nearly a year with a torn ACL. She's scored nine goals in just eight games.

"With her return, as a team we've really upped a level, as a whole," said Gianna D'Amico, part of the Mustangs' tremendous defense. "She knows the game so well and knows where the ball should be placed. She is very vocal, which is an important aspect."

It's also helped ease the burden on Ashley Grisley as distributor to the forward group, which for the fourth year in a row is led by Sabrina Wagner (41 goals, 154 career).

Still, the Mustangs (21-2) had to get over the region final hump. Three years ago they lost to Melbourne on penalty kicks, then dropped a 3-1 lead to Viera in 2015 and were blanked by Viera last season.

In dramatic fashion last week, the Mustangs again went to PKs with Melbourne. Goalkeeper Pilar Eguino made two saves, and Hoffman was among the PK scorers in the 1-0 result.

"It was nerve-racking, knowing our unsuccessful history in region finals, but we wanted to leave the past in the past," junior D Dalanie Guerra said. "This year the attitude of the team seemed different. I really felt like we had our hearts in this game."

As for the coach?

"I was a wreck," said Karl Kucec, who has been with Mitchell since the program began.

But outside of the penalty kick shootout, he's feeling pretty good ahead of Friday's meeting with St. Johns Creekside. Sophomore 17-goal scorer Aja Graham is at full strength after missing some time with a concussion.

Creekside played Land O'Lakes' opponent, Stanton, to a 2-2 tie this season. The Gators are certainly not looking past the Blue Devils but … If they advance, their next opponent will likely be American Heritage.

"We want to have that opportunity again," said senior Sam Epifanio (13 goals).

Added Nasello: "If we play against them, hopefully the third time is the charm. They cannot beat me three times or I'll never hear the end of it."

But first thing, the state semis.

"All the girls from (Land O'Lakes) are great and we respect all of them," said Hoffman, who plays club with Nasello.

The respect is mutual.

"Two local schools making it to the final would be a tremendous outcome," Epifanio said. "Mitchell has fought with us for county supremacy since my freshman year. Both programs have represented our county with fantastic success."