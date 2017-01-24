Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Pitch perfect: Pasco's Jordyn Kadlub a menace on goal and the mound

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:00am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

The high school girls soccer postseason is in full swing this week with the start of region play. Admission to Thursday's games is just $7, a bargain considering the talent in Tampa Bay — talent like Pasco High's Jordyn Kadlub. Here are three reasons we think you should head up to Dade City to watch the dynamic sophomore and her counterparts vs. Land O'Lakes (18-2-2), a team the Pirates tied earlier this month.

1. Record watch: Kadlub has a mere 50 goals this season through 18 games, numbers that put her among the top five players in the state, according to MaxPreps. She's averaging about a hat trick per matchup — and still hasn't matched her freshman numbers (58 goals). If Pasco (16-0-2) makes an extended postseason run, she just might topple the county's single-season record of 63 set by Ridgewood's Melissa Wells in 1990-91. "I just came out to play for fun," Kadlub told us a year ago during her first varsity season. And now? She's still having a blast. "This year has been even more unbelievable," she said. "To go through the season undefeated, that's amazing. That's what you play for. It's awesome right now."

2. Hat tricks on the regular: In a district semifinal matchup against Weeki Wachee, Kadlub had a hat trick — in the first half. The striker finished with four goals on the night, but that's not even close to matching her season high. She had a whopping seven against Zephyrhills back in November in an 8-0 win. She's scored three or more goals in nine games this season and has been held scoreless just once, a 1-1 tie to Land O'Lakes. "The way she plays is very unique," said Pasco coach Jose Hernandez. "She sees the goal and just bulldozes her way there."

3. Soccer isn't even her best sport: Kadlub is a softball pitcher who has committed to USF. We're betting Bulls coaches are already wondering if they have a future two-sport star on their hands. She had 88 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched as a freshman and was tidy at the plate with 18 RBIs and a .387 batting average. Is softball still her preferred sport or is soccer creeping up? "We've talked about maybe playing two sports in college," she said. "I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. Right now I'm having fun playing soccer and softball."

Region quarterfinals

Games 7 p.m. Thursday

A: St. Petersburg Catholic at Carrollwood Day

A: Seffner Christian at Shorecrest

2A: Frostproof at Academy of the Holy Names

2A: Berkeley Prep at Lakeland McKeel

3A: Land O'Lakes at Pasco

3A: Wesley Chapel at Hudson

3A:Largo at Robinson

3A: Jefferson at Osceola

4A: Winter Haven at Mitchell

4A: Countryside at Bloomingdale

4A: King at St. Petersburg

4A: Sickles at Bartow

5A: Lake Nona at Newsome

5A: Sarasota Riverview at Palm Harbor University

5A: Riverview at Winter Park

5A: Plant at Lakewood Ranch

Pitch perfect: Pasco's Jordyn Kadlub a menace on goal and the mound 01/24/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:13am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...