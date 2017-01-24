Pitch perfect: Pasco's Jordyn Kadlub a menace on goal and the mound

The high school girls soccer postseason is in full swing this week with the start of region play. Admission to Thursday's games is just $7, a bargain considering the talent in Tampa Bay — talent like Pasco High's Jordyn Kadlub. Here are three reasons we think you should head up to Dade City to watch the dynamic sophomore and her counterparts vs. Land O'Lakes (18-2-2), a team the Pirates tied earlier this month.

1. Record watch: Kadlub has a mere 50 goals this season through 18 games, numbers that put her among the top five players in the state, according to MaxPreps. She's averaging about a hat trick per matchup — and still hasn't matched her freshman numbers (58 goals). If Pasco (16-0-2) makes an extended postseason run, she just might topple the county's single-season record of 63 set by Ridgewood's Melissa Wells in 1990-91. "I just came out to play for fun," Kadlub told us a year ago during her first varsity season. And now? She's still having a blast. "This year has been even more unbelievable," she said. "To go through the season undefeated, that's amazing. That's what you play for. It's awesome right now."

2. Hat tricks on the regular: In a district semifinal matchup against Weeki Wachee, Kadlub had a hat trick — in the first half. The striker finished with four goals on the night, but that's not even close to matching her season high. She had a whopping seven against Zephyrhills back in November in an 8-0 win. She's scored three or more goals in nine games this season and has been held scoreless just once, a 1-1 tie to Land O'Lakes. "The way she plays is very unique," said Pasco coach Jose Hernandez. "She sees the goal and just bulldozes her way there."

3. Soccer isn't even her best sport: Kadlub is a softball pitcher who has committed to USF. We're betting Bulls coaches are already wondering if they have a future two-sport star on their hands. She had 88 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched as a freshman and was tidy at the plate with 18 RBIs and a .387 batting average. Is softball still her preferred sport or is soccer creeping up? "We've talked about maybe playing two sports in college," she said. "I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. Right now I'm having fun playing soccer and softball."