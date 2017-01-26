Region soccer: Land O'Lakes gets lift from surprise source

DADE CITY — In reaching the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, Land O' Lakes never had to be concerned with facing a deficit. But at Pasco on Thursday the Gators found themselves behind and in some serious jeopardy.

Did they ever come up with response — led by an unlikely source. Senior Mia Thielbar scored the tying and winning goals as Land O' Lakes (19-2-2) handed Pasco its first loss of the season, 3-2 in the Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Thielbar had scored one goal in her entire career.

"I thought I'd just take a couple of shots. We pulled together because we didn't want our season to end," said Thielbar, who converted nearly identical long-range shots that landed just under the crossbar.

Land O' Lakes nabbed its three goals in less than 20 minutes.

Samantha Epifanio assisted on both Thielbar scores and had the goal that got the Gators into the game.

Pasco took a 2-0 lead right before halftime as Pirates sophomore Jordyn Kadlub broke away for her 52nd goal of the season. The Pirates (16-1-2) were elated at the break. At the same time, the Gators looked within.

"We weren't doing anything very well. If we were going to come back, it was going to have to come from inside us," said Gators coach Vicky King.

Only once this season had they trailed by two goals, down 2-0 at half before tying Berkeley Prep 3-3.

King exerted the Gators to push forward with more purpose, and the result was a second half where they dominated possession. When Sydny Nasello, a USF commit, was run down by Pasco's Rachel Hillner on what looked like an easy goal the Pirates appeared they would hold on.

But shortly after that failed attempt, Epifanio, on a buildup by Natalie Abernarthy to Nasello, scored to make it 2-1 in the 51st minute. Caelie Spicer made a tough save on Nasello in the 57th minute but the Gators kept pushing, again scoring a minute later on Thielbar's 25-yarder.

Thielbar then turned in the game-winner with 10 minutes to go when she one-timed an Epifanio delivery from 20 yards.

Kadlub almost had a tying goal with two minutes left. She curled a left-footed corner kick right on goal but Hannah Young managed to knock it away.

"We had a great season, but we thought we could go all the way so this was pretty tragic," said Pasco junior Nathalie Sawczuk, who assisted Kadlub's goal.

Pasco went ahead 1-0 early when Jennifer Luna headed in a Kadlub throw-in. Gators senior Haley Eckel had to clear a Kadlub shot off the goal line in the 27th minute but there was no stopping the speedster in stoppage time.

"We were just surviving out there in the first half," King said.

Pasco settled for long balls hoping to spring Kadlub the rest of the way, while the Gators were a different team. Having back Nasello, who missed Land O'Lakes' 1-1 tie with Pasco on Jan. 11 due to a hip injury, was major.

"Physically my hip felt fine but my acceleration was a bit slow," she said. "I was just glad to be back on the pitch. … it's been over a month since I've played."

Now, she and the Gators hope to be playing for a few more weeks. They'll travel to fellow district runner-up Wesley Chapel on Tuesday in the region semifinals. The Wildcats advanced after knocking off Hudson 4-3 in a similar comeback.