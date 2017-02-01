Region soccer: Nature Coast 1, River Ridge 0 (OT)

BROOKSVILLE — The last time that Nature Coast met River Ridge, it was in this exact same venue and round two years ago, with the Royal Knights advancing in the state playoffs via penalty kicks.

Logging the first playoff win in school history, the Sharks got their vengeance Wednesday night in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. Thanks to stellar play from both goalkeepers, Nature Coast needed an overtime score by Gilbert Delgado to outlast River Ridge in a 1-0 victory.

Delgado came into the contest one point from tying Morgan Vraspir for the program's all-time scoring record. The striker did one better. With only two minutes left in overtime, the senior headed the game-winner into the net off a throw-in pass from Chris Reckner.

"I just told myself that if I got the chance, I was going to take advantage of it," Delgado said. "Two years ago, I scored the goal that got us into overtime against (River Ridge). I wasn't interested in going to penalty kicks this time."

In only the third-ever meeting between the programs, Nature Coast (16-5-4) and River Ridge (16-5) battled to a scoreless tie through regulation. The Sharks had multiple opportunities to score in front of the net within the first few minutes of play, but they were turned away with some terrific goalkeeping by Alex Kostogiannes (eight saves).

With 11 minutes left in the half, Nature Coast junior Matt Johnson was awarded a penalty kick after the Royal Knights were whistled for a handball in the box. Johnson laced a shot that was on line for the goal, but Kostogiannes made a great diving save to his left to keep the score 0-0.

"(Kostogiannes) was amazing," Sharks coach Ian Wald said. "It felt like every time we had a good chance, he was there to make the play."

Two minutes later, River Ridge junior John Bomhardt took advantage of a misplay in the box by Sharks keeper Brian Urling. The midfielder drove the ball into the back of the empty net for what was seemingly the first score of the night. Referees stepped in to wave off the effort, calling a foul after the fact.

For most of the second half, Urling (nine saves) was under siege, but he stood tall for the Sharks, making multiple point blank saves. On one aggressive play, Urling was caught out of position and defender Kyle Pierce made a brilliant kick save just in front of the net.

"It's like the old saying goes, 'Defense wins championships,' " Wald said. "Brian (Urling) and our back four made every play they had to."

The Sharks will now move on to play Sunlake on the road in the region semifinals on Saturday.