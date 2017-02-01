Region soccer: Northeast 3, Bloomingdale 0

ST. PETERSBURG — Northeast coach Thomas Blauvelt said the plan was to unleash a relentless offensive attack in Wednesday's Class 4A region quarterfinal against Bloomingdale.

The Vikings executed it perfectly, cruising to a 3-0 win.

It is just the second time Northeast (13-2-2) has ever won a playoff game. The Vikings will host Countryside in Saturday's region semifinal, a rematch of the district final.

"This was about as well as we've played all season," Blauvelt said.

Northeast, which has won six straight, has an explosive offense led Ervin Ikanovic. The senior forward, who had 31 goals entering the playoffs, scored twice and had an assist.

Ikanovic's first goal gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead at the half. He assisted on Everett Barley's goal, then rounded out the scoring with his goal late in the second half.

Throughout the district tournament and the first round of the playoffs, the Vikings had to play at St. Petersburg because the track was being renovated.

The track is finished, so Northeast will return for true home playoff game on Saturday against the Cougars. The Vikings won the previous two meetings, beating Countryside 2-0 in the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed in the district tournament and rallying for a 2-1 win in last week's district final.

"Hopefully we can continue on the run that we've had," Blauvelt said.