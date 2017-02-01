Region soccer: Palm Harbor University 6, Sarasota Riverview 2

PALM HARBOR — When Patrick Skladanowski collected a loose ball on the left wing and slid a perfect 20-yard cross-field roller into the right side of the net Wednesday night, it didn't just give Sarasota Riverview an early lead. It gave Bogdan Ciulei and host Palm Harbor University a big wake-up call.

"When they scored, I said to myself, 'No. This is my home field. This is my senior year. We can't lose it here.' "

To say the Hurricanes stepped up would be a huge understatement. Dominating possession time, owning the midfield, and getting timely saves from keeper Jack Gallagher, PHU was unstoppable in rolling to a 6-2 victory.

The 'Canes (17-2) will travel to Lakewood Ranch — a 2-1 overtime victor over Steinbrenner — for Class 5A region semifinal action Saturday evening.

Riverview finished at 12-7-4.

Ciulei wasted little time drawing PHU even, collecting a feed from Beau Pearson and rifling a tight shot just underneath the crossbar 51 seconds after the Ram tally. This was after Hampton Lombard drew iron from point-blank range and Dan Wintermeier was denied twice from in close.

The early misses "just gave us confidence," Ciulei said. "We knew that we could do it so we kept it up. We didn't give up."

The 'Canes took the lead to stay in the 22nd minute when a long Will Cotter throw-in was inadvertently headed in by a Riverview defender, then kept it on two superb diving saves from Gallagher.

In the second half, play was predominantly in the Ram end thanks to commanding midfield play from sophomore Paris Mihaj and Bogdan's brother, junior Paul Ciulei.

Mihaj saw a header off a Cotter throw-in bounce off the right post, but Liam Griffin collected the rebound and tucked it home in the 50th minute.

Fed well by hustling wingers Kevin Meehan and Bogdan Ciulei, Hampton Lombard scored twice on 25-yard midfield lasers within 1 1/2 minutes of each other to put PHU up 5-1.

"I love to run the wings," said Ciulei. "That's why I have 35 assists this year."

Ciulei notched his second of the night on a pretty cross-net roller with 16:49 left, with Riverview's Sean Mixon converting a penalty kick in extra time for the 6-2 final.

Ciulei concluded: "We've been listening to coach (Wipoj Huse) since our first day of school, every single day, and look at where we are.

"I didn't play much last year (due to a red card suspension and injuries). This year, I've got to step it up for my teammates, my school, for everybody. We're PHU for a reason, and (our mission) is to win states."