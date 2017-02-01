Region soccer: Plant City 3, Orlando Oak Ridge 2 (OT)

PLANT CITY — Eric Ugarte said from the moment he bent down to pick up the ball to place it for an overtime free kick, he had a familiar feeling. Yes, there were the normal nerves, but also a settling calmness of good things to come.

An Orlando Oak Ridge player was called for a handball just outside the 18-yard box and the Raiders junior said he knew he had the winner even before he bent in an arcing right footed shot to the upper corner for the decider as Plant City won its Class 5A region quarterfinal, 3-2.

"You get that feeling, whether it's good or bad," Ugarte said. "I knew it when I grabbed the ball to place it down, there were nerves, for sure, but also a really good feeling."

Ugarte also started the scoring off on the night, drilling home a penalty kick in much the same fashion in the 18th minute, but a physical and fast Oak Ridge (19-5-1) team proved a difficult task for the Raiders.

Five minutes after Plant City (15-0-1) took the lead, a loose ball in the Raiders' box drew out the keeper and the ball found Maykel Lagos free to one side for an easy finish.

Lagos gave the Pioneers the lead prior to the half as a pair of Oak Ridge attackers stripped the ball from a Raiders defender and the senior midfielder screamed a shot across the net and into the upper corner to the far post.

From there Oak Ridge implemented the right strategy, as a wall of defenders keyed by Alex Nkuitabong and Yvelson Pierre stymied the Raider attack for much of the second half. The Pioneers also got solid play from keeper Charley Roberts, who made nine saves in the match, including six in the second half.

Plant City, however, stayed on the attack and found the equalizer in the 77th minute as a well-timed pass from Epifanio Castro found Oscar Mendoza, who split a pair of defenders and flicked in a goal from just outside the keeper's.

"I asked for the ball from (Castro), I waved at him and that guy always finds me," Mendoza said. "He sent me the ball, the defender in front of me looked confused and the goalkeeper didn't come out and that was the chance I needed."

As time ticked down, the Raiders upped their intensity, including a flurry of four shots from inside the 18-yard box in the 72nd minute. But each chance was turned away by the Pioneer defense. For Mendoza, however, it was just a matter of time for the Plant City offense.

"We needed to run, keep with their speed and match them in intensity," Mendoza said, "and I had no doubt the goal would come."