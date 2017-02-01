Region soccer: Sunlake 4, Pasco 3

LAND O'LAKES — Pounding the turf as time ran out on his Pasco Pirates, Jason Nicollete was sure he had tied the score five minutes earlier.

An epic comeback was thwarted by millimeters, and Sunlake held on to defeat Pasco 4-3 in Wednesday's Class 3A region quarterfinal. The Seahawks host Nature Coast on Saturday night.

Sunlake (25-1-2) looked a sure thing for the second round when Tariq Michael flicked in a Nathan Oparka cross for his 41st goal and a 4-1 lead with just 15 minutes remaining.

But three minutes later Corey Mills headed in his second goal of the night.

"It's Pasco. When they score, their intensity goes up 150 percent," Michael said.

It did. Five minutes later Tyler Dueker slotted a dramatic goal, a shot that hit Sunlake goalkeeper Matthew Julian, went off the left post and across the goal mouth before sneaking across the line to make it 4-3.

A similar scene unfolded two minutes later. Nicolette let forth a big blast that hit the crossbar, went straight down and in Pasco's opinion was a goal. But Sunlake cleared it away.

"There's no possible way it could hit the inside of the crossbar and not be across," said Nicollete.

Despite protestations from Pasco coaches, that lasted until after the game, the goal was disallowed. For their part, Sunlake's coaches stressed how fortunate the Seahawks were to advance.

"Our defense was lacking," Michael said.

But the offense was its usual self. After being frustrated by Pasco goaltender Zach Balogh the Seahawks broke through a half hour in when Tariq's twin brother Trevon Michael poked one home off a Cameron Gartland throw-in. A tremendous move by Sabi Restrepo around a defender led to his goal and a 2-0 lead, and when Pasco had three great chances go awry — Seahawks goalie Matthew Julian made a strong save on Esteban Perez's blast — it looked like Sunlake's night.

But the Pirates (15-6-1) outplayed Sunlake to start the second half and were rewarded when Perez's corner kick resulted in Mills' headed-in goal on 46 minutes.

Sunlake regrouped, however, with Jake Rodriguez scoring on a nifty chip before Tariq Michael's goal made it 4-1.

"Our attack was the same, very strong. I had at least five shots in the first half but I missed 'em all," said Michael, who was right on with five shots.

In the end, whether it was a missed call or not the Seahawks held on. As the goalie, Julian had a close-up, if a little biased, viewpoint.

"I think the refs saw what they saw," he said.