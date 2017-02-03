PALM HARBOR — Now that was a soccer match.

Friday night's Class 5A region final between Palm Harbor University and Newsome had just about everything. There was stellar defense, a last-second goal in regulation to force overtime, a few crowd-groaning near misses in extra time and the always stressful penalty kicks.

When it was all over, Newsome emerged with a 3-2 win after outscoring Palm Harbor in penalty kicks 4-2 to advance to next Friday's state semifinal. The Wolves (21-0-3) will host Oviedo, which beat Flagler Palm Coast 2-0.

"That was ridiculous," Newsome sophomore forward Sophie Shrader said. "(Palm Harbor) is so good. We just kept fighting and fighting. It was one of the toughest games I've ever played in my life, both emotionally and physically."

The game probably should have been over in regulation. Trailing 2-1, the Hurricanes were frantic for a goal. In the final seconds, with the referee's whistle in mouth, Alyssa Woodring sent a cross into the 18-yard box. Alivia Gonzalez volleyed the ball into the open goal for the improbable tying score.

After two 10-minute overtime periods, the game went into penalty kicks. Newsome's Emma Milligan, Grace Ward, Madison Rowe and Addison Ura each made their penalty kicks. PHU missed twice, which sealed Newsome's victory.

"Heck yeah, we practice PKs," Newsome coach Kelly Townsend said.

The loss was the first this season for Palm Harbor University (21-1-1). It is also the second straight year that the Hurricanes lost to the Wolves in the regional final.

After a scoreless first half, in which the Hurricanes had a bulk of the possession and outshot Newsome 7-3, the second half started off much the same way.

The Hurricanes strung together passes and Gonzalez seemed inches away from breaking free. But the Wolves' defense continued to hang tough and they finally got a scoring chance.

In the 47th minute, Lauren Evans took a ball and found herself clear of the defense 40 yards from goal. She dribbled just inside the 18-yard box and got off a left-footer that rolled past Palm Harbor goalkeeper Melanie Diaz and into the right corner of the goal.

That lead lasted about 12 minutes. In the 59th minute, Gonzalez raced down the left side of the field toward the corner flag. She then sent in a left-footed cross to Woodring. Woodring had enough space to settle the ball and get off a shot from 10 yards out to tie the score 1-1.

In the 69th minute, Newsome scored what looked like the winning goal. Shrader settled a loose ball 10 yards from goal and drilled a left-footer to make it 2-1. That lead stood until the final seconds.

"I didn't know what to do when they scored that second goal," Shrader said. "I just hit the ground. But (Lauren) Evans said to me 'Sophie, we got this.' We just wanted to make it to PKs. We had been practicing them all week."

"After we scored to tie it I just wanted to girls to stay focused," Palm Harbor coach John Planamenta said. "We're still playing. It was an exciting game that just didn't go our way."