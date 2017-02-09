Road trip! Three reasons to follow Berkeley Prep soccer to Miami

The trip is a lengthy one (560 miles round-trip) but for high school soccer fans it might worth the drive to check out Berkeley Prep, the only area boys team left in the state final four. The Buccaneers travel to play Miami LaSalle in Friday's Class 2A state semifinals. Since starting 3-3-1, Berkeley Prep is 17-0-2 with 10 straight wins. Included in the stretch are wins against Miami Columbus and defending state champion Ransom Everglades. "It's nice to still be playing, especially in an area where there are so many great teams," Bucs coach Tim Cooper said. Here are three reasons to check out Berkeley Prep's state semifinal:

Turnaround team: For the past two seasons, the Bucs were the No. 1 seed in the district and did not make the playoffs. Two years ago, they were bounced out in the district semifinals by Clearwater Central Catholic. Last year, Berkeley Prep was upset by rival Tampa Catholic, which went on to play in the state championship game.

Once again, the Bucs earned the No. 1 seed in the district. This time, they pulled through, winning the title — and three subsequent playoff games.

What was the difference this season? Cooper points to the addition of freshman forward J.T. Copper and sophomore midfielder Ethan Judge, who both came from academy programs. Copper has 20 goals and 12 assists this season, and Judge has 10 goals and 14 assists.

Getting your money's worth: Expect a tight, low-scoring game that could last beyond overtime and into penalty kicks. LaSalle loves to pack it in on defense, according to Cooper. That strategy has worked. The Royal Lions have allowed just 20 goals all season and have recorded four straight shutouts. They won their last two playoff games on penalty kicks. This will be the key matchup for Berkeley Prep's offense, which has outscored opponents by a combined 17-1 in three playoff games.

Defense! Defense! Sure, the Bucs can score, but they also are adept at keeping the opposition in check. Berkeley Prep has allowed just three goals in the past seven games. In Tuesday's region final, Berkeley Prep faced Sarasota Cardinal Mooney forward Alex Turner, a Mercer signee who has 42 goals this season. The Bucs held him scoreless. "I've always said that defense wins championships, and that has certainly come through for us in this run," Cooper said.