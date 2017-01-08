Rowdies fall to Wolfsburg in Florida Cup exhibition match

ST. PETERSBURG — Robert Herrmann scored twice as German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg took a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sunday in the Florida Cup opener at Al Lang Stadium.

The Rowdies' starting lineup featured six signed players and five prospective players in its first preseason game. With its main squad training in Spain, Wolfsburg also played substitutes and fielded 14 players with youth national team experience.

Herrmann converted a free kick from just outside the box, beating tryout goalkeeper Kyle Morton to put Wolfsburg ahead 1-0 in the sixth minute. Herrmann scored again in the 41st minute.

"I think there's more positives than there were negatives," Rowdies coach Stuart Campbell said. "We're disappointed with the goals we gave up, but we created a few chances.

"For a team that's only been together for a week, I'm really happy. The guys haven't played together and it's not easy for them."

Also on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) beat Estudiantes (Argentina) in a penalty shootout after playing to a 1-1 draw.

The Florida Cup is an international competition of exhibition matches with six clubs representing three groups: Germany, Brazil and Argentina/United States. The Rowdies next Cup match is against Athletico Miniero (Brazil) on Jan. 14 at Al Lang Stadium.