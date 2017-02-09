Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Watch out, foes: Springstead's still loaded

  • By Derek J. LaRiviere, Times Correspondent

Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:00am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

SPRING HILL — Springstead softball is coming off the best campaign in school history, where the accolades just kept piling up for the young club. And there are no signs of slowing down for the Eagles.

Related News/Archive

After going 27-2 and making the first region final appearance in seven tries, expectations are high both inside and outside the dugout. Led by ace pitcher Kama Woodall and slugger Paige Pfent, Springstead was a force to deal with on both sides of the ball.

Craig Swartout, entering his 15th season as coach, has plenty of talent at his disposal, but he also has his hands full. Of the 12 players on last year's roster, 11 are back in uniform for the Eagles. In addition, the team welcomes two incoming freshmen, both travel ball phenoms.

"It's tough to coach a team like this, but it's also so exciting to see what this can turn into," he said. "On the outside, it looks like the easiest job to coach a team with this much talent, but in reality, it's probably the toughest because there are so many girls that deserve to get on the field."

Of the returners, the most accomplished would be Woodall. The senior hurler has been committed to North Carolina State since last season. She is focused on winning with this team in her final go round.

Woodall reached the Class 2A state semifinals as the starting pitcher for Canterbury as a sophomore. She tossed three consecutive playoff shutouts that season before falling 1-0 in the final four. The previous two seasons, Woodall helped Canterbury go the distance, winning the Class 2A state championship in her freshman and eighth grade years.

Last season was a similar story. Woodall and the Eagles reached the elite eight with their eyes on the state finals, but Land O'Lakes ace Shannon Saile had other ideas. In a terrific pitching matchup, Woodall came up on the wrong side of a 1-0 final score as Saile threw a no-hitter.

"Both of those girls pitched their hearts out," Swartout said. "It just goes to show that when you get that far, everything matters. You have to take advantage of every walk, every error, and every extra base you can."

Woodall has accrued 646 strikeouts with only 92 walks in her four years at this level. She has a record of 63-18 with a 1.13 earned run average, all while never being eliminated in the postseason before region finals.

Even with all those eye-popping numbers, Woodall may not be the most anticipated return for Springstead. Last season, Pfent burst onto the scene with one of the best offensive seasons in local history. The then-sophomore catcher broke numerous team and county records with her .549 batting average, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

With her back in the lineup cementing the cleanup spot, the offense should be more potent than ever.

Slick-fielding shortstop Abby Oliver is signing with Warner University in Lake Wales to continue her softball career later this month. The attention she received from the Royals coaching staff was well-deserved. Besides her stellar defensive play, Oliver hit .450 last season with five triples, three homers, eight stolen bases and a team-leading 42 runs scored.

There is an adage about baseball and softball: Successful teams are built up the middle. It's no coincidence that the strength of Springstead's lineup is at catcher, pitcher and shortstop.

"It's great to be solid up the middle, but on our team, Emily (Kolwicz) is as good a third baseman as you'll find," Swartout said. "Kayla (Cruz) is a great first baseman, and our corner outfielders are solid no matter who we put out there. I'm not big into the individuals, but you would be hard-pressed to find a position where we don't have an advantage."

Capping off that line is Delaney Woodall, younger sister of Kama. She handles centerfield for the Eagles. Despite not putting up huge numbers at the plate, the junior is arguably the fastest player on the team, gliding around the outfield making difficult plays look relatively easy.

The newcomers to this stout lineup are freshmen Jenna Ryan and Hannah Rizzuto. Ryan and Rizzuto are familiar with each other and their new teammates. Most of these players competed together at Spring Hill Dixie before moving on to play with their respective club and school teams.

"The climate has really changed since I began coaching," Swartout said. "The girls are getting better at a much younger age. It's a double-edged sword sometimes, but we're in a good spot. We have freshmen through seniors getting on the field for this team."

Ryan was one of only two middle school players on her club team, Next Level Softball Elite, last year. She has become one of the most highly regarded young pitchers in the state with a true dedication to her craft. If she is the apprentice to Woodall, the future could be bright at Springstead for some time to come.

For this current roster, however, the future is now. Springstead has more talent than last season in some places, and one thing it didn't have going into last year: experience.

"With the players we have coming back, we had some success last season," Swartout said. "I would hope that we would be able to at least repeat that success."

Watch out, foes: Springstead's still loaded 02/09/17 [Last modified: Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:27am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...

  1. Blake Snell blows two leads as Rays lose to Red Sox (w/video)

    4:10 PM The Heater By Marc Topkin, Times Staff Writer

    BOSTON — Blake Snell failed the Rays again Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

    Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell walks on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) MAMD107

  2. Why Lightning fans should scout the Nashville-Anaheim series

    9:30 AM Lightning Strikes By Joe Smith, Times Staff Writer

    TAMPA — If you're a Lightning fan, you should pay attention to this Predators-Ducks Western Conference final.

    Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager, Steve Yzerman watches from high above the ice as the Lightning take on the Florida Panthers during first period action at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Tuesday evening (03/24/15). PHOTO TO PUBLISH with a story on Yzerman by Joe Smith on Sunday 4/12/15. (NOTE: Yzerman was watching from a box next to the broadcast boxes and press box above the 300 level seating at the arena. He was photographed from the catwalk at the start of the game).

  3. Road to redemption for Holy Names' seniors

    8:15 AM SoftballprepsBy Scott Purks, Times Correspondent

    TAMPA — If Academy of the Holy Names didn't reach the state softball semifinals this year, the Jaguars would have felt like they missed out on something they deserved.

    TAMPA - Academy of the Holy Names seniors Brittany Bramwell (left) and Alexis Miniet share a laugh at practice less than a week before the Jaguars play West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy in a Class 4A state semifinal Wednesday in Vero Beach. Taken 5-12-17 by Scott Purks

  4. Relationship with Penguins goaltending coach Mike Bales helps explain Marc-Andre Fleury's resurgence

    8:11 AM Lightning Strikes Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

    Mike Bales has a policy. Day or night, home or road, busy or not, the Penguins goaltending coach never turns off his cellphone.

  5. Mitch Trubisky impresses in Bears rookie minicamp debut

    7:09 AM BucsBy Rich Campbell, Chicago Tribune (TNS)

    Give credit to John Fox. It's rookie camp. The Bears' next game is four months away. But his sarcastic wit Friday was in regular-season form.