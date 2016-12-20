Sports in brief

baseball

hitting coach henderson rejoins rays

Steve Henderson, who had two stints as the Rays hitting coach, returned to the organization as the minor-league hitting coordinator.

Henderson was one of the new faces joining the minor-league staff, the team officially announced Tuesday.

The others are Patrick Trainor (minor-league strength and conditioning coordinator), Gary Redus (coach, Double-A Montgomery), Aaron Scott (athletic trainer, Class A Charlotte), Sean Smedley (coach, Rookie-level Princeton) and Jim Paduch (pitching coach, GCL Rays).

Henderson, 64, was the Devil Rays hitting coach during the inaugural 1998 season and again from 2006-09. He spent the last seven seasons with the Phillies, serving as outfield/baserunning coordinator (2010), hitting coordinator (2011-12) and major league hitting coach (2013-16).

BOSOX-PHILS TRADE: The Red Sox traded RHP Clay Buchholz, 32, to the Phillies for minor-league 2B Josh Tobias, 24. Buchholz, a two-time All-Star, is 81-61 with a 3.96 ERA in his career. Tobias hit .301 in 188 minor-league games.

MORE BASEBALL: The Yankees traded RHP Nick Goody, 25, to the Indians for a player to be named or $50,000. He had a 4.66 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year. …The Class A Staten Island Yankees are keeping their name, abandoning a fan vote that included Pizza Rats as an option. Other possibilities: Bridge Trolls, Island Heroes, Killer Bees and Rock Pigeons.

soccer

Earlier dates for U.S. qualifiers

The United States' World Cup qualifiers in June have been moved up slightly because of Mexico's participation in the Confederations Cup. A U.S. home game against Trinidad and Tobago will be played June 8, a day earlier , and a match at Mexico will be played June 11, two days earlier. Mexico plays its Confederations Cup opener against Portugal on June 18 in Kazan, Russia. The Americans resume qualifying at home against Honduras on March 24, then play March 28 at Panama.

MORE SOCCER: Colombia and Brazil will play a friendly match Jan. 25 in Rio de Janeiro to raise money for victims of an air crash that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

et cetera

OLYMPICS: Legal authorities in Austria had no idea on Peter Seisenbacher's whereabouts a day after the two-time Olympic judo champion was to stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of two young girls he was coaching.

