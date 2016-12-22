Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ENCARNACION REPORTEDLY JOINS INDIANS

The AL champion Indians and free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion have agreed on a $60 million, three-year contract, the Associated Press reported. The sides agreed to terms Thursday night, and the deal is contingent upon the 33-year-old passing a physical after the holidays. Encarnacion had 42 home runs and an AL-high 127 RBIs last season for the Blue Jays. In other deals, RHP Ivan Nova agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract with the Pirates, according to the Associated Press. Pittsburgh acquired the 29-year-old from the Yankees on Aug. 1, and he went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA for the Pirates.

SOCCER

Solo joins fight for better pay

Hope Solo says she hopes that someday she can return to the U.S. women's national team, but the goalkeeper vows to keep fighting for equal pay for the players. Solo, 35, was suspended for six months and her contract with U.S. Soccer was terminated following the Rio Olympics after calling Sweden's team "cowards.'' Solo is not eligible for reinstatement until February. "There's no turning back for me," she said. Women's players are negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer. Their current CBA expires on Dec. 31.

U.S. MEN: Jozy Altidore was named U.S. player of the year for the second time. Altidore, 27, received 52 first-place votes and 223 points in media voting conducted by American radio network Futbol de Primera. Altidore also won the award in 2013.

ENGLAND: Alan Pardew was fired as Crystal Palace's manager. Former England manager Sam Allardyce will meet with the London club for the job, according to multiple reports.

Times wires