Sports in brief

BASEBALL

DODGERS REWARD TURNER WITH $64M, 4-YEAR CONTRACT

3B Justin Turner and the Dodgers finalized their $64 million, four-year contract. Turner gets a $4 million signing bonus, under the agreement completed Friday. The 32-year-old Turner hit .275 with 27 homers and 90 RBIs this year. The Dodgers also have a pending $80 million, five-year agreement with closer Kenley Jansen. The deals would raise the Dodgers' projected luxury tax payroll to $230 million next year, in line for a tax of about $19 million.

MORE BASEBALL: The Marlins signed RHP Brad Ziegler, after reaching an agreement last week on a $16 million, two-year contract, which became final after he passed a physical. Ziegler, 37, is expected to assume a setup role in the Marlins bullpen for incumbent closer A.J. Ramos. … OF Ben Revere agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Angels. … C Alex Avila signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Tigers. Avila's father, Al Avila, is Detroit's general manager. … OF Ender Inciarte avoided salary arbitration with the Braves, agreeing to a $3.5 million, five-year contract.

SALARIES NEAR $4M: The rise in baseball's average salary slowed this year as more players got hurt and wound up on the disabled list, leaving the increase at just under $14,000. This season's final average was $3,966,020, the players union stated in its annual report, up 0.35 percent from last year's $3,952,252.

TENNIS

Surgery knocks Keys out of Australian Open

Madison Keys says she will miss the Australian Open after having wrist surgery. The 21-year-old American, who is ranked No. 8 in the world, tweeted that she had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist three days after the season-ending WTA Finals in October. The first grand slam of the season begins Jan. 16. Juan Martin del Potro, ranked No. 38 in the world, also pulled out of the tournament. Del Potro, 28, led Argentina to this year's Davis Cup title over Croatia.

SOCCER

Palace takes a day to hire a new manager

Former England manager Sam Allardyce was hired as Crystal Palace's manager, a day after Alan Pardew was fired. Allardyce, 62, played briefly with the NASL Tampa Bay Rowdies in 1983. In other English Premier League news, Brazilian Oscar will transfer from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for $73.5 million.

ET CETERA

BOXING: Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell is "smiling again" after waking from a coma, according to his brother Daniel. Nick Blackwell, 26, had surgery last week to remove part of his skull to ease swelling on his brain sustained during an unsanctioned sparring session.

OBITUARY: Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend, died in Canada at age 72 after suffering from respiratory problems, his family told the Associated Press. Mr. Yifter won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics at age 40 and won bronze medals at the 1972 Munich Games.

Times wires