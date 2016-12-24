Sports in brief

baseball

mel stottlemyre's health improves

Mel Stottlemyre, a five-time All-Star right-hander for the Yankees, was improving Saturday after he was hospitalized and was described Friday as "fighting for his life," according to a Facebook post from his son Todd.

On Saturday, Todd posted: "The greatest warrior I have ever known is doing a lot better. It's just a matter of time before he is fishing again.

Stottlemyre, 75, said in 2000 he had multiple myeloma. The incurable blood cancer went into remission for several years, but returned in 2011. The three-time 20-game winner for the Yankees played from 1964-74, and was 164-139 overall.

He was the pitching coach for Yankees World Series titles in 1996 and 1998-2000 and was the pitching coach for the Mets' 1986 World Series title.

golf

Woods' week includes round with Trump

Tiger Woods is having quite the week. First, he showed off a goatee in a shirtless photo, saying it's a Christmas tradition for his kids. Then, sporting the facial hair, he played 18 holes with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump and Woods met Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where Trump typically spends the holidays. The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It's unclear whether this is the first time they played a round of golf together. Trump's transition team didn't offer details on the round, or what was talked about. In February 2013, Woods played with President Barack Obama at a private golf resort.

et cetera

COLLEGES: Linebacker Connor Harris of Division II Lindenwood, who has a college-record 633 career tackles, won the Cliff Harris Award that is given annually to the top small-college defender. As a senior, he had double-digit tackles in all but one game. The Harrises are not related; Cliff Harris went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and was a star NFL safety for the Cowboys. Lindenwood is in St. Charles, Missouri.

SOCCER: Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, 23, will join Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth up to $49 million. Both sides agreed to not disclose the transfer fee. … Valencia's club president apologized to fans for a poor performance in 2016. Layhoon Chan, who runs the Spanish top-tier team, said it "has been a difficult year and I want to ask forgiveness from all of Valencia's fans for the poor season." Valencia has won only three matches in 15 rounds of the Spanish league.

Times wires