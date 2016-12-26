Sports in brief

GYMNASTICS

BILES NAMED TOP FEMALE ATHLETE

Simone Biles, who tied a record with four golds to go with a bronze for the dominant U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this summer, was named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Biles received 31 out of a possible 59 votes. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20.

Biles, 19, put a gulf between her and every other gymnast on the planet, even her friends in red, white and blue.

"In prelims I did very well I kind of shocked myself," Biles said. "I came in thinking, 'I've been to three worlds.' I knew the gist of it. Once I got (prelims) out of the way, I just kind of relaxed."

The AP Male Athlete of the Year will be announced today.

SOCCER

Astounding goal lifts Man U

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up host Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League, ensuring a miserable return to Old Trafford for former United manager David Moyes. On as a second-half substitute, Mkhitaryan met Zlatan Ibrahimovic's right-wing cross with a flicked finish with his right heel that flew into the corner in the 86th minute. Elsewhere in EPL, host Chelsea set a club record of 12 straight wins as it beat Bournemouth 3-0; visiting Manchester City wore down last-placed Hull to win 3-0; and Olivier Giroud headed home an 86th-minute winner as host Arsenal avoided another Christmas stumble to beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0.

ET CETERA

BASEBALL: The Rockies signed utilityman Alexi Amarista to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018.

HORSES: Britain was hailing a new king of jump racing after Thistlecrack produced a flawless performance to win the King George VI Chase in Kempton, one of the most prestigious races on the country's calendar.

SAILING: Eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI was forced to retire from the Sydney to Hobart (Australia) yacht race for the second straight year after suffering damage to a hydraulic ram.

SKIING: Christof Innerhofer of Italy led the only training session for a World Cup downhill on the Deborah Compagnoni course by a huge margin in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. Innerhofer led Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 1.32 seconds and Hannes Reichelt of Austria by 1.44.

Times wires