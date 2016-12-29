Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

lightning prospect raddysh scores 4 goals for canada

Taylor Raddysh scored four goals and had an assist as Canada crushed Latvia 10-2 in the World Juniors on Thursday in Toronto. Raddysh, 18, was a second-round pick for the Lightning in this year's draft. Other Lightning prospects excelled as Anthony Cirelli scored a goal and Matthew Joseph had two assists. Canada and the United States both improved to 3-0-0 and play Saturday to determine the Group B winner.

Colin White and Troy Terry scored second-period goals and Tyler Parsons made 25 saves to help the United States beat Russia 3-2. Clayton Keller also scored in the United States' first victory over Russia in the tournament since 2007. All four Americans have been drafted by NHL teams: White by Ottawa in the first round in 2015, Terry by Anaheim in the fifth round in 2015, Parsons by Calgary in the second round this year, and Keller by Arizona in the first round this year.

Kirill Urakov and Kiirill Kaprizov scored for Russia, and Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves.

In Group A play in Montreal, Mathias From scored 47 seconds into overtime to give Denmark a 3-2 victory, its first tournament win over the Czech Republic. Sweden beat defending champions Finland 3-1 to win the group.

SOCCER

Agent: Ronaldo nixes $100M yearly offer

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent says the four time Ballon d'Or winner earlier this month rejected an offer from a Chinese Super League club that would have paid him more than $100 million per year. Jorge Mendes confirmed to Sky Sports Italia that the unnamed club was willing to pay Real Madrid a transfer fee of $300 million. Ronaldo, 31, is reported to make $18.3 million a year. In completed deals, Shanghai Shenhua signed Argentine striker Carlos Tevez for an $11 million transfer fee to Boca Juniors. The 32-year-old would be paid $40 million over two years, the Associated Press reported.

ET CETERA

ALPINE SKIING: U.S. coach Sasha Rearick said that six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller informed him through a text message that he no longer plans on coming to Europe for training in January. Miller, 39, has not raced since severing his right hamstring tendon in February 2015. … Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her third World Cup slalom race in three days at Semmering, Austria, beating Veronika Velez Zuzulova by 0.64 seconds.

HORSES: Haul Anchor was the 13-1 upset winner of the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes for New York-bred 2-year-olds at Aqueduct in New York. The colt ran the mile and 70 yards in 1:45.69.

