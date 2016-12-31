Sports in brief

HOCKEY

U.S. scores early off lightning prospect

Colin White and Jordan Greenway scored early power-play goals and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to help the United States beat Canada 3-1 Saturday for the top spot in Group B in the World Juniors. Jeremy Bracco also scored for the Americans (4-0-0) in Toronto.

Lightning prospect Connor Ingram looked shaky in goal for Canada as the Americans scored on two of their first three shots. Ingram, a third-round pick in the 2016 draft, made 17 saves but gave up the three goals.

Thomas Chabot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for Canada (3-1-0).

Russia beat Slovakia 2-0 in the late Group B game.

In Monday's quarterfinals, Canada faces the Czech Republic in Montreal, while the Americans play Switzerland in Toronto.

Sweden won Group A, beating the Czech Republic 5-2 in Montreal for its 40th consecutive group stage win since 2007. Defending champion Finland responded to a coaching change with a 2-0 victory over Switzerland. Jussi Ahokas took over late Friday as coach after Jukka Ruatakorpi was fired. Ahokas was already slated to take over as coach after the tournament.

MMA

Rousey uncertain of future

A day after losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Ronda Rousey said in a statement to ESPN that she will "need to take some time to reflect and think about the future."

Late Friday's bout marked Rousey's first appearance since losing to Holly Holm in November 2015. Referee Herb Dean stopped Friday's fight 48 seconds in, as Nunes (14-4) rocked Rousey (12-2) with right hands and the former champion could not put up a defense.

"That's it for her. For sure, she's going to retire," Nunes said after the bout. "She can't take anymore. If she wants the rematch, I'm going to do the same thing, because she can't take my punches."

Rousey, 29, received a guaranteed $3 million; Nunes, 28, netted $200,000.

ET CETERA

SOCCER: Willian scored twice as English Premier League leader Chelsea overcame visiting Stoke 4-2 to equal a league record for 13 straight wins. Chelsea matched Arsenal's 13 straight in 2002. In other EPL matches, host Liverpool edged Manchester City 1-0 and host Manchester United scored two in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

Horses: Power Alert ($3.80) won the $100,000 Turf Dash under jockey Daniel Centeno at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar. The Brian Lynch trainee clocked 5 furlongs in 55.25 seconds. … Decked Out ($11) won the $300,000 American Oaks for 2-year-old fillies at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., running the 1⅛ miles on turf in 1:47.86.

Don Jensen, Times correspondent; Times wires