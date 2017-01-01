Sports in brief

AUTOS

NEW YEAR'S EVE WEDDING FOR DALE JR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Twitter that he married longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve.

The ceremony took place in front of friends and family in Lexington, N.C., at Childress Vineyards, owned by NASCAR race team owner Richard Childress.

Earnhardt, 42, and Reimann, 34, had dated since 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2015.

"Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives," Earnhardt posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Other NASCAR drivers attending included Danica Patrick, who posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet; Ricky Stenhouse, Patrick's boyfriend; Kyle Busch; Denny Hamlin; and Martin Truex.

Earnhardt, who missed 2016's last 18 races after suffering a concussion in a crash at Michigan, has been cleared to resume racing when the 2017 season begins at the Daytona 500 next month.

SOCCER

Special goal in Arsenal win

With Alexis Sanchez's cross floating into the penalty area behind him, Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud had only one choice: a back-heeled overhead flick kick.

"I was a bit lucky, but it was the only thing I could do," Giroud said.

The ball hit the underside of the crossbar, came down and went over the line to produce an exceptional goal in host Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The win moved Arsenal above Manchester City into third place, nine points behind leader Chelsea. Tottenham also took advantage of City losing at Liverpool on Saturday by beating host Watford 4-1 to go into the fourth Champions League place.

ET CETERA

GOLF: World No. 1 Jason Day left Adidas to sign an apparel and footwear deal with Nike. Day starts his year at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

TENNIS: CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States an early lead and Jack Sock clinched its opening match at the Hopman Cup mixed-team tournament in Perth, Australia. Vandeweghe beat Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 before Sock defeated Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch the match against the Czech Republic. Hradecka replaced two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova after Kvitova was injured 10 days ago in a knife attack by an intruder in her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic. Defending champion Australia, represented by Russian-born Daria Gavrilova and Nick Kyrgios, lost to Spain.

Times wires